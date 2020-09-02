Feds Grant $400M to Four Major Projects

(FTA photo)

The Trump Administration announced a total of $400 million in federal funding will be allocated by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to four transit infrastructure projects in Arizona, Indiana, Missouri and New Jersey. The projects are advancing towards readiness to receive a Full Funding Grant Agreement (FFGA) under FTA's Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program. The projects must meet additional requirements in law before a grant can be awarded.

"This $400 million federal investment will help ensure that critical updates can be made to our country's public transit systems so they remain safe and operational," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

With this announcement, FTA has advanced funding for 39 new CIG projects throughout the nation under this administration since Jan. 20, 2017, totaling approximately $9.7 billion in funding commitments.

"These critical rail transit infrastructure projects will help communities improve transit service as they continue to address the impacts of COVID-19 and recover from this public health emergency," said FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams.

The CIG Program provides funding for major transit infrastructure capital investments nationwide. Projects accepted into the program must go through a multi-year, multi-step process according to requirements in law to be eligible for consideration to receive program funds.

CIG Projects Receiving Allocations

Phoenix, Ariz.: Northwest Extension Phase II Project

The Phoenix Northwest Extension Phase II Project is a New Starts project in the engineering phase of the CIG program. The project is a 1.5-mi. extension of the Valley Metro light rail system from the existing end of line station in Northwest Phoenix to the Metrocenter Mall. FTA is allocating $50.6 million in FY 2020 CIG funds to the project.

Gary, Ind.: Double Track Northwest Indiana Project

The Gary Double Track Northwest Indiana Project is a New Starts project in the engineering phase of the CIG program. The project is a 26.6-mi. second track on the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) South Shore commuter rail line in northern Indiana between Gary and Michigan City. FTA is allocating $50.6 million in FY 2020 CIG funds to the project.

Kansas City, Mo.: Kansas City Streetcar Main Street Extension Project

The Kansas City Streetcar Main Street Extension project is a New Starts project that is in the engineering phase of the CIG program. The project is a 3.5-mi. extension of the Kansas City Downtown Streetcar from the existing streetcar terminus at Union Station to the University of Missouri — Kansas City. FTA is allocating $50.8 million in FY 2020 CIG funds to the project.

Hudson County, N.J.: Portal North Bridge Project

The Hudson County Portal North Bridge Project is a Core Capacity project in the engineering phase of the CIG program. The project is construction of a new, two-track fixed structure railroad bridge across the Hackensack River in Hudson County, N.J., along the Northeast Corridor (NEC). The project will replace the existing bridge which is more than 100 years old and represents a significant operational bottleneck. FTA is allocating a total of $248 million in FY 2018 and FY 2019 CIG funds to the project.