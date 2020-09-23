--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Felling Adds Low Pro Limited Tags To Deck-Over Tag Model Line

Wed September 23, 2020 - National Edition
Felling Trailers

The Low Pro Limited series currently consists of two models; the FT-45-2 LP Limited, a tandem axle 22-1/2 ton, and the FT-50-3 LP Limited, a triple axle 25 ton. The available deck lengths for the tandem axle are 20, 22 and 24 ft. The available deck lengths for the triple axle are 24 and 26 ft.
Felling Trailers Inc. has added the Low Pro Limited to its deck-over tag model line.

"Our engineers improved on our already award winning design to create a heavy-duty, extremely user-focused construction tag trailer while incorporating all of the standard features an operator wants and needs," said Felling's Sales Manager Nathan Uphus.

The Low Pro Limited (LPL) series is constructed with an 8 in. channel side rail, flange in, with 4 in. Jr. I-beam crossmembers pierced through the heavy-duty, engineered, and fabricated 16 in. mainframe with 1-3/8 in. apitong decking.

Apitong decking is an extremely durable wood, making it ideal for construction equipment applications.

The LPL's are standard with a 6 ft. long double incline beavertail providing 12- and 6-degree load angles, respectively. The double incline feature eliminates the sharp break-over point, which helps substantially for loading and unloading tracked equipment safely.

The 6 ft. double incline beavertail is constructed with 5 by 3 in. self-cleaning angles are standard, with apitong inlay offered as a no-cost option. Like the beavertail, the ramps 6 ft. by 20 in. wide are available with 5" x 3" self-cleaning angle construction or apitong inlay as a no-cost option.

The hitch area of the LPL's delivers an increased level of usability to operators. The standard 6 ft. long hitch includes an oversized toolbox with a few key features: heavy-duty ten gauge cover with a front lip to help keep moisture out, locking t-handle latch, mechanical cover prop a flat bar inside the storage area to hook chains and binders.

Keeping operator safety in mind when accessing the deck at the hitch area, the LPL's feature a large, heavy-duty, slip-resistant step. Along with these features, adjustable mounting height brackets for the standard 140K twin 2-seed landing gear have been incorporated into the Limited's hitch design. This allows for the landing gear to be flush with the headboard if necessary.

Low Pro Limited Standard Specifications (tandem & triple axle)

  • 16 in. fabricated main frame beams
  • 4 in. high tensile Jr I-beams spaced 12 in. on center
  • Standard 1 3/8 in. thick apitong decking
  • Standard 1 in. straight D-rings – 14 on tandem, 16 on triple axle
  • Heavy-duty, slip-resistant steps with integrated mid-turn LED lights
  • 235/75R17.5 in. tires and heavy duty 3 leaf spring suspension
  • 6 ft. double incline beavertail — self-cleaning or wood inlaid
  • 6 ft. by 20 in. spring assist ramps — self-cleaning or wood inlaid
  • Optional 38 in. wide by 7 ft. long air powered ramps (self-cleaning or wood inlaid)

For more information, call 800/245-2809 or visit www.felling.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide