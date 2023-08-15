List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Felling Trailers Adds Larson Cable Trailers to Product Offering

    Tue August 15, 2023 - National Edition
    Felling Trailers


    Felling Trailers Inc. added Larson cable trailers to its product offering with the, LCT-7500, LCT-5620 and LCT-5700.

    A division of Felling Trailers, acquired in May of 2021, Larson Cable Trailers Inc. is a known leader in fiber-optic cable-handling trailer products. Effective Aug. 1, 2023, the Felling Trailers sales team is now offering the LCT models as part of their expansive product line.

    "We feel this move will allow us to provide enhanced regional dealer support, providing training and product support," said Nathan Uphus, Felling Trailers sales manager. With the two companies working together with seven regional sales managers, we can now provide sales and product support nationwide. This will, in turn, allow more time for Larson's Tech Training Specialists, Rick Larson and Mike Young, to focus on end-user support.

    The two companies will be exhibiting in tandem at this year's Utility Expo, taking place in Louisville, KY, Sept. 26 to 28.

    Located in the K-Lot, Felling Trailers Inc., in booth K125, will display a selection of utility underground products from its drill series and utility telecom model lines. Located next door to Felling in booth K123, Larson Cable Trailers Inc. will provide product demonstrations with its core models, LCT-7500 and LCT-5620.

    Regional Sales Support Contacts

    • North Central — Jeff Swartz 605/481-4005
    • Great Lakes — Joel Lindmeyer 320/309-3833
    • South Central — Joe Pessen 913/249-1766
    • Northeast — Jim Capobianco 774/991-3613
    • Southeast — Jason Worley 803/415-2742
    • Northwest — Mike Pitts 208/546-1504
    • Southwest — Michael Wilwerding 209/429-7110

    For more information, visit www.felling.com and www.larsoncabletrailers.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




