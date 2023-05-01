Felling Trailers will host its 11th annual Trailer for a Cause online auction of an FT-3 Utility trailer to benefit a nonprofit organization.

Felling Trailers' goal is to bring awareness to various nonprofits that are making a difference by donating 100 percent of the winning bid from the auction to a different nonprofit each year. The previous Trailer for a Cause auctions have raised nearly $40,000 for nonprofit organizations such as SOMN — Special Olympics Minnesota, Lymphoma Research Foundation, Minnesota Fire Fighters Foundation and Eagle's Healing Nest, to name a few.

Felling Trailers Inc. has selected Pockets of Hope as the 2023 Trailer for a Cause auction beneficiary.

Pockets of Hope is a nonprofit organization that gives children entering foster care backpacks filled with items they need and items they can call their own, providing a light of hope for the future.

"Many times, children are placed in foster care quickly. The backpacks provide the children with something to start with, to hold onto, until the foster family can go and purchase other needed items," said Jen Bruzek, co-founder of Pockets of Hope.

Each backpack holds an average of 20 items that vary depending on a child's age and gender. Pockets of Hope provides backpacks for children from birth to 21 years old, including items such as shampoo, toothpaste, pajamas, socks, a blanket, a toy or a notebook to provide for their basic needs and, hopefully, some emotional comfort.

A late Summer 2023 auction is being planned for Trailer for a Cause. Leading up to the auction, Felling Trailers will work with Pockets of Hope to generate awareness about their work, the children they serve, and the hope and security these backpacks provide to children entering foster care. Everyday children are rescued from abuse, neglect, and abandonment. These children are confused, scared, and desperate for security and comfort after being separated from family, home, and possessions. Children frequently enter foster care with nothing.

"Every child should feel loved and cared about. Pockets of Hope's mission fulfills basic needs while giving children hope for better todays and tomorrows. I admire these women's initiative, applaud them for the impact they've made on thousands of children, and am excited to raise awareness of and funds for their organization," said Brenda Jennissen, president/CEO of Felling Trailers.

Located in Sartell, Minn., Pockets of Hope was founded in 2014 by Lisa Schroers, Briana Sjodin and Jennifer Bruzek. Schroers, a daycare provider, had Sjodin and Bruzek's children in her daycare when they were younger.

"Through my daycare, I like to do some sort of 'giving back,' like supporting a Christmas family. In 2013 I came across an organization based in a neighboring community like ours [Pockets of Hope], and they provided items for children in foster care, so we organized a drive collecting the needed items," said Schroers.

The three friends realized there was nothing like this in their community and questioned why not? Bruzek, who works in child services, was keenly aware of how much their community needed this service. The three started talking about it and decided to take action.

"We thought we should do something about this need, and we did," said Schroers.

Since its beginning in 2014, 2,420 children have received a backpack from Pockets of Hope. The backpacks are distributed through county social workers and the Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center (CAC). On average, the Pockets of Hope team puts together and distributes 30-50 backpacks a month to wherever the need is.

"They primarily go to Stearns County residents as that is where we are located. Backpacks go to whoever requests them. If we can meet the need and have the resources to do it, we will," said Jen.

For more information about the Pockets of Hope, visit www.pocketsofhope.org.

For more information about Felling Trailers, visit www.felling.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories