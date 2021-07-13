Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
Tue July 13, 2021 - National Edition
Felling Trailers has released an enhanced fender design for it ground-level loading, EZ-Tilt trailers.
The new EZ-Tilt fender design offers a similar profile to Felling's drop deck equipment trailer fenders, opening from the top to allow clearance for the wheels when the trailers in lowered to the loading position. The mechanism for lifting the top of the fender is the wheels/tires themselves.
As the axles (rotating torsion axles) rotate, lowering the tilt bed to the ground, the wheels/tires push up against the top of the fender, lifting it and providing the needed clearance. The main body of the fender is constructed out of a heavy gauge material to maintain the structural integrity throughout the trailer's life.
Key Design Features:
