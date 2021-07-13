The new EZ-Tilt fender design offers a similar profile to Felling’s drop deck equipment trailer fenders, opening from the top to allow clearance for the wheels when the trailers in lowered to the loading position.

Felling Trailers has released an enhanced fender design for it ground-level loading, EZ-Tilt trailers.

The new EZ-Tilt fender design offers a similar profile to Felling's drop deck equipment trailer fenders, opening from the top to allow clearance for the wheels when the trailers in lowered to the loading position. The mechanism for lifting the top of the fender is the wheels/tires themselves.

As the axles (rotating torsion axles) rotate, lowering the tilt bed to the ground, the wheels/tires push up against the top of the fender, lifting it and providing the needed clearance. The main body of the fender is constructed out of a heavy gauge material to maintain the structural integrity throughout the trailer's life.

Key Design Features:

Sleek Profile — The fenders' lid/top is attached to the fender body using a series of hinges, concealed and protected inside the fender, maintaining a sleek profile.

Dual Spring Action — Each fender is equipped with two springs (one front and one rear) which hold the lid/top closed while the trailer is in the transport position and during transit. Additionally, these springs aid in closing the fender when returning the trailer to the transport position.

Rubber Bumpers — The lid/top of the fender rests on shock-absorbing rubber bumpers that cushion the lid/top and reduce vibration during transit.

For more information, call 800/245-2809 or visit www.felling.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

