FT-14 UPT-C in 20 ft./30 ft. length.

Operator safety, ease of use and maintenance are prime factors taken into account when any company is looking into equipment acquisition.

These same factors are even more vital in the Utility & Telcom Industry as they service, build and maintain infrastructures for their state and local regions.

Felling Trailers' re-engineered utility pole cargo trailers (UPT-C's) are fully engineered and documented products that embody these factors. Thus operators can be assured of many years of reliable, trouble-free service, according to the manufacturer.

Felling's engineering, sales and utility telecom product manager worked together to create a user-focused product, incorporating all of the standard features an operator wants and needs to get through a day's schedule of pole replacements and line maintenance.

The UPT-C model line offers four models with GVWRs (gross vehicle weight rating) ranging from 13,800 to 23,000 lbs. All models are standard with electric FSA (forward self-adjusting) brakes on all axles with an air brake option available on FT-20 UPT-C.

Lengths Retracted/Extended & Cargo Box Lengths Available

20 to 30 ft. length 10 ft. bed (standard on all models)

24 to 40 ft. length 12 ft. bed (available on all models)

29 to 46 ft. length 14 ft. bed (available on FT-20 UPT-C only)

Functionality and Flexibility

Equipped with a 2 in. cold rolled steel, positive locking adjustment pin and designed with a notched flange welded on the pin, the flange notches have to pass through two tabs welded 90 degrees from each other, assuring a positive locked position. The 2 in. positive locking adjustment pin is attached to the trailer with a chain to prevent loss.

Improved toolbox design offers safer accessibility for the operator when the trailer is loaded with poles and features a locking t-handle design. The tailgate latching system features a spring-loaded securement system, and bumper stops on the tailboard to govern the rear tailgate.

Safety by Design

The UPT-C trailers feature a triple taillight system which provides for increased visibility of the truck and trailer during offload/loading of poles in the field. Optional amber LED strobe lights, switched and mounted in tailboard, replace two center lights.

Pole transport, UPT-Cs are equipped standard with center and rear, 95 in. wide bolsters with 21 in. sliding lever locking removable stanchions with winch binder and 30 ft. by 4 in. strap. A 45 in. wide front bolster with a 4 in. strap and binder are standard.

Optional front bolsters include 60 in. and 95 in. wide. Both are double c-channel construction and have a 4 in. strap and binder along with lever locking removable stanchions.

Multiple load securement points are located down the mainframe rail. Four d-rings provide ideal tie-down points for the material being carried in the cargo box.

10 in. c-channel main frame rails

Extendable tongue, 8 in. by 4 in. by ¼ in. wall tube with 10 in. by 6 in. by ¼ in. receiver tube

Cargo box, 15 in. tall sides, 10 gauge floor and 12 gauge sides

All wiring and airlines (when equipped with air brakes) are ran internally traveling in a heavy-duty energy chain

No user intervention is required for the wiring or airlines when extending and retracting the tongue

Positive locking adjustment pin with a chain attached to the trailer to prevent loss

For more information, call 800/245-2809 or visit www.felling.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories