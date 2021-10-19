Installing one of MB’s jaw crusher bucket to the existing on the carrier machine on the job site enables machines to crush the reinforced material down to the desired output size.

There's always been a weak point in the demolition and redevelopment industry when it comes to processing reinforced materials.

When it comes to recovering reinforced material, companies have been forced to (reluctantly) come to terms with the limitations of the machines they own. An MB Crusher customer, who owns job sites all over Europe, summarized a common problem: "Costs and downtime soar when it comes to reinforced materials. It's a well-known fact the problem comes from the iron, and when it's processed by machinery, it typically cuts the conveyor belt, causing downtime for the job."

How do you turn this weakness into a strength? By installing one of MB's jaw crusher bucket to the existing on the carrier machine on the job site and crush the reinforced material down to the desired output size.

The rebar simply comes out along with the crushed material. The rebar's separated from the aggregates using the 24V iron separator, a device that's installed on MB's unit and operated directly from the excavator cab.

From southern Brescia in northern Italy, the customer said, "After trying every way to process the gratings with a track mounted crusher on site, we introduced the BF90.3 crusher bucket into our fleet, and we crushed the gratings that came from our demolishing some pigsties. We didn't have any problems processing the iron, and therefore had no downtime or hiccups that would have slowed down the job, something we would have run into with the other crushers."

Moving to the heart of the city in southern France there's a construction site where a customer needed to demolish a building from the 1930s to create a new residential complex with 26 units.

In this case, using MB Crusher's BF90.3 crusher bucket and installing it on a Liebherr 924 excavator, made it possible to crush all of the reinforced material, separating it from the rebar and reusing the new aggregates for the parking lot's foundation.

The site manager said: "An excellent economic and environmental benefit that speeds up the job: we quickly got rid of the iron without an issue."

MB Crusher's entire range of crusher buckets represents a decisive, quick and economical way to process reinforced materials directly on site with the machine you own.

Reinforced concrete, sleepers, light poles, gratings; the list goes on and there are several companies that have chosen to process them with MB Crusher's units. Soon, there will be an opportunity to simplify difficult jobs across five continents.

For more information, visit www.mbcrusher.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories