The Associated General Contractors of Georgia recently honored construction firms and executives for outstanding work on projects over the last calendar year throughout the Peach State at the Build Georgia Awards. (Photo courtesy of AGC of Georgia.)

The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) recently recognized member construction firms for outstanding achievements over the past year at the prestigious Build Georgia Awards, which honors the talented individuals who deliver the state's largest and most influential construction projects throughout the Peach State.

A ceremony was held at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Miramar Beach, Fla.

Winning projects represent the best the construction industry have to offer by both general contractors and specialty contractors. Firms overcame numerous challenges over the course of the last year, including material shortages to complex requirements and difficult terrains. In order to qualify, projects had to be located in Georgia and completed during the calendar year 2021.

The projects that earned the prestigious honors met the following criteria:

Exceptional project safety performance;

Overcoming challenges of a difficult project;

Excellence in project management and scheduling;

Dedication to client service and customer care.

To be recognized, construction firms submitted projects judged on criteria including safety, innovation, dedication and excellence in project management. The awards were categorized into divisions such as project delivery method (design-bid-build, design/build, and construction management at risk) firm size, project size and new construction versus renovation and interior buildout.

"Congrats to all of our Build Georgia winners," AGC of Georgia said in a statement. "The Build Georgia Awards program is an annual tradition AGC Georgia designed to recognize the outstanding achievements by Georgia construction firms."

General Contractor First Place Projects

Albion General Contractors Inc. (Cobb County Switzer Library interior renovation and exterior addition; Marietta, Fulton County Hapeville Library; Hapeville);

(Cobb County Switzer Library interior renovation and exterior addition; Marietta, Fulton County Hapeville Library; Hapeville); Balfour Beatty (Thompson Savannah Hotel; Savannah, West Manor Elementary School additions and renovations; Atlanta);

(Thompson Savannah Hotel; Savannah, West Manor Elementary School additions and renovations; Atlanta); Barnsley Construction Group (Delta Air Lines Express lobby; Atlanta, Inspire Brands Innovation Center; Sandy Springs, Newton County Law Enforcement Center; Covington);

(Delta Air Lines Express lobby; Atlanta, Inspire Brands Innovation Center; Sandy Springs, Newton County Law Enforcement Center; Covington); Batson-Cook Construction (Heritage Residence Hall; Pine Mountain, Northside Hospital Cherokee vertical expansion Levels 9 and 10; Canton);

(Heritage Residence Hall; Pine Mountain, Northside Hospital Cherokee vertical expansion Levels 9 and 10; Canton); Brasfield & Gorrie (1105 West Peachtree; Atlanta, Berry College McAllister Hall animal science addition; Mount Berry, Emory Musculoskeletal Institute; Atlanta, Kingsboro at Lenbrook; Atlanta, Mercer University School of Medicine; Columbus, TK Elevator Test Tower and IQC; Atlanta);

(1105 West Peachtree; Atlanta, Berry College McAllister Hall animal science addition; Mount Berry, Emory Musculoskeletal Institute; Atlanta, Kingsboro at Lenbrook; Atlanta, Mercer University School of Medicine; Columbus, TK Elevator Test Tower and IQC; Atlanta); Carroll Daniel Construction (East Forsyth High School; Gainesville, Kubota Manufacturing of America Research & Development Center; Gainesville, Lawrenceville Arts Center; Lawrenceville, New Jackson County High School; Hoschton, Osborne High School Rebuild; Marietta);

(East Forsyth High School; Gainesville, Kubota Manufacturing of America Research & Development Center; Gainesville, Lawrenceville Arts Center; Lawrenceville, New Jackson County High School; Hoschton, Osborne High School Rebuild; Marietta); Central Plant Builders (Concourse E central utility plant enhancements project; Atlanta);

(Concourse E central utility plant enhancements project; Atlanta); Choate Construction Company (Hotel Forty Five; Macon);

(Hotel Forty Five; Macon); Collins & Arnold Construction Company LLC (16th Street Project; Atlanta);

(16th Street Project; Atlanta); Cooper & Company General Contractors Inc. (Gwinnett County Public Library — Norcross Branch, Norcross);

(Gwinnett County Public Library — Norcross Branch, Norcross); Cork Howard Construction (Wellstar South Cobb Primary Care; Austell);

(Wellstar South Cobb Primary Care; Austell); Cox & Company (CP Kelco Project Tesla; Atlanta);

(CP Kelco Project Tesla; Atlanta); Dublin Construction Company Inc. (Dean Baldwin Painting Facility; Macon, Nichiha USA Phase Two Plant Expansion; Macon);

(Dean Baldwin Painting Facility; Macon, Nichiha USA Phase Two Plant Expansion; Macon); Duffey Southeast Inc. (Toyota Material Handling; South Fulton, Viasat Satellite Test Facility; Duluth);

(Toyota Material Handling; South Fulton, Viasat Satellite Test Facility; Duluth); Garbutt Construction Company (Irish Gifted Academy Renovation; Dublin, Midway Hills Academy, Midway Hills Primary School, & Lakeview Primary School renovations; Milledgeville, Premier Surgery Center Renovation and Addition; Brunswick);

(Irish Gifted Academy Renovation; Dublin, Midway Hills Academy, Midway Hills Primary School, & Lakeview Primary School renovations; Milledgeville, Premier Surgery Center Renovation and Addition; Brunswick); Gay Construction Company (Kennesaw Recreation Center; Kennesaw);

(Kennesaw Recreation Center; Kennesaw); Gilbane Building Company (American Cancer Society Hope Lodge — Atlanta; Decatur, Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Courthouse addition and new parking deck; Lawrenceville);

(American Cancer Society Hope Lodge — Atlanta; Decatur, Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Courthouse addition and new parking deck; Lawrenceville); Hogan Construction Group LLC (AC Marriott Atlanta North; Dunwoody);

(AC Marriott Atlanta North; Dunwoody); Holder Construction (Interdisciplinary STEM Research Building at University of Georgia; Athens, Norfolk Southern Headquarters; Atlanta);

(Interdisciplinary STEM Research Building at University of Georgia; Athens, Norfolk Southern Headquarters; Atlanta); JCI Contractors (Pelham Elementary School Modernization; Pelham);

(Pelham Elementary School Modernization; Pelham); JE Dunn Construction (712 West Peachtree; Atlanta);

(712 West Peachtree; Atlanta); JTVS Builders Inc. (Georgia Historical Society Research Center; Savannah);

(Georgia Historical Society Research Center; Savannah); Juneau Construction Company (Element Galleria; Atlanta);

(Element Galleria; Atlanta); Kajima Building & Design Group Inc. (Fulton Industrial Boulevard — Phase I; Atlanta);

(Fulton Industrial Boulevard — Phase I; Atlanta); Kevin Price Construction (Berkmar High School addition and renovation; Lilburn);

(Berkmar High School addition and renovation; Lilburn); Leapley Construction (Encore at The Interlock; Atlanta, Georgia Tech campus services warehouse storage consolidation; Atlanta, Voya Financial; Atlanta);

(Encore at The Interlock; Atlanta, Georgia Tech campus services warehouse storage consolidation; Atlanta, Voya Financial; Atlanta); Lusk & Company Inc. (Edgewood Center II; Atlanta, Home 2 Suites; East Point, MainStreet Walton Mill; Monroe);

(Edgewood Center II; Atlanta, Home 2 Suites; East Point, MainStreet Walton Mill; Monroe); McCarthy Building Companies Inc. (Emory Johns Creek parking deck; Johns Creek);

(Emory Johns Creek parking deck; Johns Creek); McKnight Construction Co. (Columbia County Performing Arts Center; Evans, Millhouse Station Apartment Building; Augusta);

(Columbia County Performing Arts Center; Evans, Millhouse Station Apartment Building; Augusta); MEJA Construction Inc. (Jonesboro High School renovations; Jonesboro, Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy; Hampton);

(Jonesboro High School renovations; Jonesboro, Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy; Hampton); New South Construction Company (Atlantic Yards; Atlanta, Georgia Municipal Association new headquarters & parking deck; Atlanta, Peachtree Hills Place; Atlanta, the city of Newnan Parks Project: C.J. Smith/Lynch Park modifications; Newnan);

(Atlantic Yards; Atlanta, Georgia Municipal Association new headquarters & parking deck; Atlanta, Peachtree Hills Place; Atlanta, the city of Newnan Parks Project: C.J. Smith/Lynch Park modifications; Newnan); Parrish Construction Group (Barack and Michelle Obama Academy; Atlanta, Lemon Street Grammar School; Marietta, Midtown High School; Atlanta, North Houston Park Phase 2; Warner Robins);

(Barack and Michelle Obama Academy; Atlanta, Lemon Street Grammar School; Marietta, Midtown High School; Atlanta, North Houston Park Phase 2; Warner Robins); Piedmont Construction Group (University of West Georgia production control room; Carrollton);

(University of West Georgia production control room; Carrollton); R. K. Redding Construction Inc. (The Birches at Villa Rica - A Tanner senior living community; Villa Rica);

(The Birches at Villa Rica - A Tanner senior living community; Villa Rica); Stafford Builders & Consultants Inc. (Tindall Fields III; Macon;

(Tindall Fields III; Macon; The Pinyan Company (St. Vincent's Academy; Savannah);

(St. Vincent's Academy; Savannah); Tomco Construction Inc. (Sacred Journey Hospice; Newnan); and

(Sacred Journey Hospice; Newnan); and West Construction Company (Savannah College of Art & Design School of Entertainment Arts; Savannah).

Specialty Contractor First Place Projects

Adams Construction Services Inc. (TK Elevator Test Tower and IQC; Atlanta);

(TK Elevator Test Tower and IQC; Atlanta); Brent Scarbrough & Company (Amazon Hub; Doraville, Peachtree Hills Place; Atlanta, The Interlock; Atlanta);

(Amazon Hub; Doraville, Peachtree Hills Place; Atlanta, The Interlock; Atlanta); Harrison Contracting Co. Inc. (Colony Square; Atlanta);

(Colony Square; Atlanta); L.E. Schwartz & Son Inc. (Agnes Scott College - Main Hall; Decatur);

(Agnes Scott College - Main Hall; Decatur); Marek (Confidential Client; Atlanta);

(Confidential Client; Atlanta); Mayberry Electric Inc. (JLL Atlanta Headquarters; Atlanta);

(JLL Atlanta Headquarters; Atlanta); McKenney's Inc. (Emory Musculoskeletal Institute; Atlanta-VERO Biotech; Atlanta);

(Emory Musculoskeletal Institute; Atlanta-VERO Biotech; Atlanta); Precision Concrete Construction Inc. (640 Peachtree Hotel; Atlanta-Savannah Arena; Savannah);

(640 Peachtree Hotel; Atlanta-Savannah Arena; Savannah); Reliance Interiors Inc. (Village Park @ Paces/Corso Atlanta; Atlanta);

(Village Park @ Paces/Corso Atlanta; Atlanta); Sports Turf Company (Villa Rica High School's Sam McIntyre Stadium; Villa Rica).

Safety Leadership Award

The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) announced that Phillip Noblett, superintendent of Alston Construction Company LLC, received the prestigious Safety Leadership Award.

As the statewide chapter of The Associated General Contractors of America Inc. (AGC of America), AGC Georgia presents the Safety Leadership Award to one field supervisor who manages their project sites with no lost-time accidents or recordables, and demonstrates commitment to:

Providing a safe work environment;

Uncompromising leadership;

Building a safety culture;

Caring for and respecting fellow workers.

"A construction firm is accident-free because of how well a field supervisor manages their job site," said Mike Dunham, CEO of AGC Georgia. "We congratulate Phillip Noblett and his work with Alston Construction Company to bring even greater awareness to the vital role field supervisors play in the commercial construction industry."

A 15-year veteran of the construction industry, Noblett most recently oversaw the Project Blue Firebird, a more than $100 million project that included the construction of a 624,000 sq. ft. building and the installation of material handling equipment for a large e-commerce company. His key areas of focus included overseeing all daily operations on site while working to keep the schedule on track and ensuring all work on the job site is accomplished safely.

