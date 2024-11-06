List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    First-Ever Northern Green Outdoors Event Is Big Success

    Wed November 06, 2024 - Midwest Edition #23
    CEG


    Beautiful weather and a strong showing from the green industry allowed for a successful first-time event at Northern Green Outdoors, in Maplewood, Minn., on Oct. 8, 2024. The event was created as a gathering for green professionals to learn and connect in season.

    Northern Green Outdoors featured hands-on and interactive sessions; equipment demonstrations; and a trade show. Feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many attendees noting the valuable networking opportunities, hands-on sessions and opportunity to test and drive equipment. A special thank you to Bailey Nurseries Inc. who generously sponsored the overall event.

    Upcoming Event

    Looking ahead, Northern Green is preparing for its annual indoor event to be held at the Saint Paul RiverCentre on Jan. 21 to 23, 2025. This showcase event will continue to build on the momentum, providing even more opportunities for education, growth, commerce and community building.

    Northern Green is committed to providing resources, education and connections to help the green industry grow and succeed.

    For more information, visit northerngreen.org. CEG

    Northern Green hosted seminars at Aldritch Arena. (CEG photo)
    Mike Urbach, territory sales manager, northern Minnesota, of Purple Wave Auctions, told attendees that auctioning “is the easiest, most straight-forward way to buy and sell equipment.” (CEG photo)
    Rob Eggert, regional sales manager of MAC Company, a brand new company entering the compact equipment market from Fargo, N.D. MAC offers the unique Swing-Steer, an articulated skid steer. (CEG photo)
    Adam Jarvinsen, general manager of Twin Star Equipment and Manufacturing, Clearwater, Minn., and its huge inventory of Arctic Plows, in stock and ready for snow. (CEG photo)
    Dave Nordgaard, inventor and owner of Branch Manager Attachments, Ramsey, Minn., with his very own Quick Grab clamshell and rake all-in-one attachment. (CEG photo)
    DRock Grizzly owner, Jeff Wagoner, Argonne, Wis., with the rock separator. “We build quality static rock separators for the needs of rock quarries, gravel pits, recycling and landowners. These rock separators come in fixed bar, cleaning bar or our fully adjustable bar model,” said Wagoner. (CEG photo)
    Iron Valley of St. Cloud, Minn., had a Camion of Converse, Texas, booth with James Burns (L), sales and Michael Vollmers, also in sales. Camion is a leader in snow and ice control solutions and delivery systems. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Wyatt Peiffer, territory manager of Ditch Witch, Fergus Falls, Minn.; Tony Szech, compact utility specialist of Ditch Witch, Shakopee, Minn.; and Max Busher, territory manager of Ditch Witch, Shakopee, Minn. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Tyler Wagener, sales; Garrett Graff, president; and John Shaw, vice president of sales, all of Skid Heaven LLC, Norwood Young America, Minn., with a CarbonBite mulching system attachment. The CBM 3000, shreds, mulches and conditions soils and brush. (CEG photo)
    Craig McLees (L), outside sales, and Steve Monk, general sales manager, both of Universal Truck Service, Roseville, Minn., — the Midwest’s local Hyundai dealer — were showing a Hyundai loader with an Arctic sectional plow combo package. It’s never too early to prepare for some serious snow removal. (CEG photo)
    Nate Wold, sales, Top Notch Equipment, Rogers, Minn., with Cast Loaders’ Carbon 33T articulated loader with four-wheel drive. This machine is becoming popular with counties, local superintendents as well as grounds maintenance crews due to its versatility and many attachment options. (CEG photo)
    Travis Smith, digital marketing specialist of Muskox in Grand Forks, N.D., with the Muskox 25-78 snow blower attachment. This 78-in. single-auger snow blower is the ideal attachment for personal driveways and small commercial snow removal areas. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Mike Savage, sales, Midwest Machinery Company, New Richmond, Wis.; Eric Brunelle, sales, and Shane Fisher, sales, both of Minnesota Equipment, Rogers, Minn., were on hand with John Deere’s popular 334P skid steer. (CEG photo)
    Crysteel Truck Equipment of Lake Crystal and Fridley, Minn., celebrates 50 years in business this year. Heath Zimmerman, outside sales, brought some of Crysteel’s extensive plow and snow equipment lines from Boss and Fisher. (CEG photo)
    Green Expo offers learning and teaching seminars throughout the show. (CEG photo)




    \\ \\ \\