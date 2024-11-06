Beautiful weather and a strong showing from the green industry allowed for a successful first-time event at Northern Green Outdoors, in Maplewood, Minn., on Oct. 8, 2024. The event was created as a gathering for green professionals to learn and connect in season.

Northern Green Outdoors featured hands-on and interactive sessions; equipment demonstrations; and a trade show. Feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many attendees noting the valuable networking opportunities, hands-on sessions and opportunity to test and drive equipment. A special thank you to Bailey Nurseries Inc. who generously sponsored the overall event.

Upcoming Event

Looking ahead, Northern Green is preparing for its annual indoor event to be held at the Saint Paul RiverCentre on Jan. 21 to 23, 2025. This showcase event will continue to build on the momentum, providing even more opportunities for education, growth, commerce and community building.

Northern Green is committed to providing resources, education and connections to help the green industry grow and succeed.

For more information, visit northerngreen.org. CEG

