First Tadano GT-750EL Truck Crane Arrives in Mexico

Yoshifumi Wada (Tadano); Pedro Delao (Tadano); Tayzo Zetina (Arrendo); Marcos Rodriguez (GVS); Ruben Olivas (Tadano); Jose Maria Aranguren (GVS); Miguel Jimenez (Arrendo); and Julio Padron (Tadano).

Self-containment, reliability and simplicity is what Grupo Vazquez del Sur was looking for in a truck crane.

Through a Tadano commercial partner in Mexico, Arrendo SERV, Grupo Vazquez del Sur found exactly what it needed and more in the Tadano GT-750EL, the largest among a new family of truck cranes offered from Tadano that also includes the GT-600EL and the GT-300EL.

The purchase marked the first-ever Tadano GT-750EL to be sold in Mexico following the model's worldwide launch at bauma 2019.

Grupo Vazquez del Sur needed a truck crane that could comfortably carry its crew long distances between work sites across southeastern Mexico and arrive with the crane ready to do the job. The GT-750EL met these demands with its all-in-one design that requires no additional auxiliary vehicles to transport counterweights or assist with assembly. Its two-person seating configuration accommodates both operator and assistant with ample space, and the cab's internal storage compartments keep tools contained and organized.

With a maximum lifting capacity of 82.6 ton (75 t) and a total length of just 46.5 ft. (14.2 m), the GT-750EL brings power, compactness and efficiency to tight working conditions. The main boom has two modes of operation, enabling the crane to maximize its lifting capacity at short radiuses with a stronger boom and maximize lifting capacities at high radiuses with a lighter boom.

The GT-750EL features a five-section boom that can extend up to 154 ft. (47 m) and a two-stage, three-fix position jib of 29.5 ft. (9 m) and 46.9 ft. (14.3 m) with a maximum tip height of 200 ft. (61.2 m).

The GT-750EL's under slung jib can be installed in an area no greater than the crane's width for easy setup in confined spaces.

Built with safety, simplicity, and reliability in mind, the GT-750EL utilizes a precise hydromechanical pilot control joystick system for smooth crane motions. The crane also comes equipped with Tadano's Smart Chart system, which allows the crane to increase its lifting capacity up to 44.3 percent when operating over the main outrigger beam corners.

Marcos Rodriguez of Grupo Vazquez del Sur said, "The GT-750EL brings a reliable and maneuverable lifting solution to the 75-80 ton class with a control system that's smooth and intuitive. This crane is perfectly suited for fast transport and setup, which is essential when moving from job site to job site each day."

The GT-750EL is fitted with the best and most reliable components, including a ZF AS-Tronic Automatic Mechanical transmission and a Hendrickson suspension system. With its Mercedes-Benz/Daimler OM457LA engine, the GT-750EL can reduce fuel consumption carbon dioxide emissions by up to 15 percent with its Positive Control System and Eco Mode System.

Arrendo SERV Sales Manager Miguel Jimienez said, "Japanese manufactured products are known for their high reliability and efficient designs. The Tadano GT-750EL completely exceeded our expectations with its ease of use and unmatched quality."

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.