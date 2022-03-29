List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Five Star Equipment Announces Promotions of Johnson, Beggin to Sales Leadership Roles

Tue March 29, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Five Star Equipment


Dave Johnson
Dave Johnson
Dave Johnson Jeff Beggin

Bill Farrell, CEO of Five Star Equipment, announced the promotions of Dave Johnson and Jeff Beggin to director, regional sales.

Johnson will lead and be responsible for all aspects of the sales and rental operations of the New York branches in Rochester, Orchard Park, Syracuse and Kirkwood, as well as the Waterford, Pa., branch.

A 26-year veteran of Five Star Equipment, Johnson started his career as a territory sales manager, and was subsequently promoted to positions of increasing responsibility, including branch manager of Rochester, corporate sales manager of the New York branches, and most recently, general manager of Rochester.

Beggin will lead and be responsible for all aspects of the sales and rental operations of the Dunmore and Williamsport, Pa., branches.

A 29-year veteran of Five Star Equipment, Beggin has served as a senior territory sales manager and mentor to many young sales professionals in the organization. He has earned numerous sales awards, including five Sales Excellence Awards for outstanding sales performance.

"Throughout their careers, both Dave and Jeff have consistently performed at very high levels. They have the leadership skills, experience and track-record of success to take our company to the next level," said Farrell.

For more information, visit www.fivestarequipment.com.

Jeff Beggin




Today's top stories

Kubricky Construction Demolishes Bridges, Builds Temp Spans, More

Volvo Construction Equipment Names 2021 Dealer of the Year, Uptime Dealer of the Year

Skanska Leader Sees Work as Service to Greater Community

States Move Forward on 16,000 Transportation Improvement Projects in FY 2021

John Deere Showcases New 904 P-Tier Wheel Loader With Additional Technology Advancements

Hyundai Expands Its Dealer Network With Three New Taylor Construction Equipment Locations

President Biden Revives Plans to Move FBI Headquarters to Virginia or Maryland Suburbs

McCann Industries Inc. Increases Lake County, Illinois, Presence



 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News Five Star Equipment, Inc.






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo