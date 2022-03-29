Dave Johnson

Bill Farrell, CEO of Five Star Equipment, announced the promotions of Dave Johnson and Jeff Beggin to director, regional sales.

Johnson will lead and be responsible for all aspects of the sales and rental operations of the New York branches in Rochester, Orchard Park, Syracuse and Kirkwood, as well as the Waterford, Pa., branch.

A 26-year veteran of Five Star Equipment, Johnson started his career as a territory sales manager, and was subsequently promoted to positions of increasing responsibility, including branch manager of Rochester, corporate sales manager of the New York branches, and most recently, general manager of Rochester.

Beggin will lead and be responsible for all aspects of the sales and rental operations of the Dunmore and Williamsport, Pa., branches.

A 29-year veteran of Five Star Equipment, Beggin has served as a senior territory sales manager and mentor to many young sales professionals in the organization. He has earned numerous sales awards, including five Sales Excellence Awards for outstanding sales performance.

"Throughout their careers, both Dave and Jeff have consistently performed at very high levels. They have the leadership skills, experience and track-record of success to take our company to the next level," said Farrell.

