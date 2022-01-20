The Rokbak RA30 and RA40 articulated haulers are robust machines that can be relied upon to operate effectively and efficiently in cold weather.

However, their performance is not down to quality design and build alone, so the manufacturer has provided five maintenance tips to help maximize their uptime, productivity and safety during the winter.

1. Use Factory-Approved Parts

When the weather is cold, it's more important than ever to equip haulers with the right parts. A reliable starter motor, for example, ensures haulers fire up without problems even in low temperatures.

All Rokbak Factory-Approved Parts have been designed and engineered precisely to maintain high performance and prevent unexpected downtime.

2. Select the right machine specification

If operating for prolonged periods of time in extremely low temperatures, options such as fluid heaters will make the hauler's operation much more efficient.

In winter, heavy rain and snow are also likely, so the hauler should be equipped with good windscreen wipers to maintain visibility and ensure safe operation.

3. Carry out regular inspections

Correct and frequent maintenance is crucial, especially in winter. A good routine for changing fluids or adjusting tyre pressure can make a big difference in keeping an articulated hauler in good shape, while quick daily inspections can prevent accidental wear and tear.

The Rokbak global dealer network offers dedicated on-site maintenance and support services and a pre-winter inspection is ideal for getting the new season off to a productive and profitable start.

4. Remove any dirt or salt

Dirt or mud on a hauler can freeze overnight in winter, becoming difficult to remove and potentially damaging to the machine. Salt and other products on roads after snow can also contaminate systems and cause erosion.

A daily clean will protect the body and components of the hauler leading to a longer service life and lower repair costs.

5. Correctly store the machine

If a hauler is not being used during winter, correct storage according to the machine literature will ensure it stays in good condition and be ready to work again in the spring. For example, the tires should be blocked up and protected from the elements, while batteries should be kept away from extreme temperatures.

If possible, the machine should be started up on a regular basis and put through a set of basic movements to keep it operational.

"We have many customers operating in cold climates and are ready to help them with specification or maintenance advice to keep their machines ready to work and earn. Performance, productivity and reliability are central to the Rokbak brand and we are committed to ensuring all customers experience these benefits, whatever challenges they face," said Thomas Schmitt, Rokbak's customer support manager of Europe, Russia and CIS countries.

For more information, visit rokbak.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories