Flatiron to Make Upgrades On U.S. 50 in Sacramento

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has selected Flatiron to widen and rehabilitate U.S. Highway 50 between Watt Avenue and Interstate 5 in Sacramento.

During a preconstruction phase of the $430 milion project, Caltrans and Flatiron have collaborated to identify major scope elements and finalize contract language necessary to establish a foundation for success. Construction is scheduled to begin in November and to be completed by March 2024.

Construction crews will add seven mi. of new carpool lanes in each direction to complete the U.S. 50 carpool system from the eastern foothill communities into downtown Sacramento. In addition to widening 12 bridges and adding three mi. of retaining walls, crews will replace all lanes with new concrete pavement and long-life asphalt. The project also includes adding a sound wall on the south side of the highway in the Elmhurst neighborhood, between Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street.

To improve clearance for truck traffic, the highway will be lowered at seven overpasses. The project also includes rehabilitation of three pumping plants that move groundwater away from the highway as well as upgrading all signs, ramp metering and intelligent transportation systems.

Other recent work by Flatiron in Sacramento includes Central Terminal B at Sacramento International Airport and the widening of California Highway 65 at the Interstate 80 Interchange.