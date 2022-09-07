List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Florida Coast Equipment Acquires Growers Equipment Company

Wed September 07, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Florida Coast Equipment


Todd Bachman (L), president and CEO, and Jason Watson, executive vice president, both of Florida Coast Equipment.
Todd Bachman (L), president and CEO, and Jason Watson, executive vice president, both of Florida Coast Equipment.

Florida Coast Equipment announced the acquisition of Growers Equipment Company, the latest of six dealer acquisitions over the last year, increasing locations from four to 13.

The company has experienced historic growth over the last 15 months, despite economic and labor headwinds.

"Growers Equipment has a rich, 70-year history of serving South Florida's agriculture, landscape and construction communities," said Todd Bachman, president and CEO of Florida Coast Equipment. "We are honored to welcome them to our company and continue the tradition of the Lopez family, and the entire Growers team, of supporting the communities they serve."

For more information, visit www.FloridaCoastEq.com.




