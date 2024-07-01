List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Florida Coast Equipment Expands Footprint With Acquisition of Polk Tractor Company

    Mon July 01, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Florida Coast Equipment


    Shutterstock photo

    Florida Coast Equipment, a leading Kubota tractor dealer, announced the acquisition of Polk Tractor Company, a well-established Kubota dealership in Winter Haven, Fla.

    This strategic acquisition strengthens Florida Coast Equipment's presence in central Florida, enhancing service capabilities and expanding the range of high-quality homeowner, agricultural and construction equipment available to customers in the region.

    For more than 30 years, Polk Tractor Company has been a trusted provider of Kubota products and services, known for its commitment to customer satisfaction and community support.

    "We are thrilled to welcome Polk Tractor Company to the Florida Coast Equipment team," said Todd Bachman, president, and CEO of Florida Coast Equipment. "Polk Tractor has built a strong reputation for outstanding service and support, and we are excited to continue that legacy while providing our expanded customer base with an even wider range of Kubota products and services."

    The acquisition will provide Polk Tractor Company's customers with access to Florida Coast Equipment's extensive inventory, advanced service facilities and a team of highly skilled technicians.

    With this acquisition, Florida Coast Equipment now operates in 14 locations across the state of Florida. The company looks forward to continuing its growth and delivering superior customer service and unrivaled product support.

    For more information, visit www.floridacoasteq.com.




    Read more about...

    Acquisition Business News FLORIDA Florida Coast Equipment Kubota Polk Tractor Company







