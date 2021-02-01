Our Main Office
Mon February 01, 2021 - Southeast Edition
Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled his Florida Leads budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The proposed budget provides $10.4 billion in funding for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).
This budget continues to invest in essential improvements and enhancements that will allow FDOT to stay focused on providing a safe and efficient transportation system, while also preparing for the state's inevitable growth.
DeSantis said, "Having a safe and efficient transportation system is critical in the everyday lives of Florida's families and visitors and is an essential part of Florida's prosperity. My Florida Leads budget provides critical funding for innovative and multi-modal projects that will enhance safety and keep Florida moving well into the future."
FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault said, "Governor DeSantis' continued support of transportation investments through the Florida Leads budget will allow the Florida Department of Transportation to build an innovative transportation system that will fit the needs of a growing and flourishing Florida. Investments in transportation are crucial to our communities, our economy and the future of our state."
DeSantis' Florida Leads budget includes the following transportation investments:
The Governor's budget includes $9.47 billion for the department's Work Program. FDOT's Work Program is a five-year plan of transportation projects as defined in Section 339.135, Florida Statutes. The department identifies needs-based projects, which must be consistent with laws, policies, program objectives and priorities.
For more information, visit www.fdot.gov.