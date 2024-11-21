Florida's SRQ is undergoing a $105M expansion to ease overcrowding due to increased passenger growth. The project includes a five-gate facility, improved concessions, and future airline expansion. Challenges include utility management and unexpected conditions, but the completion is on track for January 2023.

Photo courtesy of DeAngelis Diamond Construction crews in Florida are working on a terminal expansion at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) that will better serve passengers by easing overcrowding.

Construction crews in Florida are working on a terminal expansion at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) that will better serve passengers by easing overcrowding. Connected to the east end of the ticket wing, the terminal will cover 75,300 sq. ft. and will include a four-lane security checkpoint and five boarding hold rooms with 970 seats.

"The need was created by the unprecedented passenger growth," said Rick Piccolo, SRQ president and CEO. "In 2018, around 1,300,000 passengers went through the airport on six airlines and 12 nonstop destinations. By 2023, SRQ handled more than 4,300,000 passengers and had 11 airlines and 54 nonstop destinations."

During the busiest hours, all 13 existing gates are occupied, and there are thousands of passengers in the terminal.

Photo courtesy of DeAngelis Diamond

"Peak days during heavy season will see about 25,000 passengers arriving and departing," Piccolo explained. "Lines at concessions are long, as well. The additional five gates obviously provide much more capacity and given the existing 13-gate concourse was designed to handle around three million passengers per year, the crowding will be relieved. Additionally, the airport has new food and beverage and retail contracts, which will increase the amount and size of concessions to relieve the lines."

The project cost is approximately $105 million dollars. This includes the five-gate ground boarding facility (GBF); new ticketing and baggage escalators; modifications to existing concourse restroom facilities; renovation of gate podium and carpeting; a new power plant for the entire airport terminal complex; and ramp expansion for the new terminal.

"The GBF will feature a 30-foot atrium with an all-glass view onto the airfield. The new concessions will be located there, and we have brought in some of the favorite local restaurants to provide service there."

Piccolo noted the new facility also will allow for future expansion of airlines and destinations.

"Allegiant has committed to take all five new gates in the GBF and will vacate the three gates they occupy in the existing terminal B. This is a 40 percent increase in gates for Allegiant, so they will certainly have the capability to add service. In addition, several of our carriers have sought additional capacity, but all gates were occupied at terminal B. Therefore, by Allegiant vacating their three gates, it will provide added opportunity for our other carriers, as well as any new carrier to expand or initiate service."

A groundbreaking ceremony for the project, which will be paid for with federal, state and airport authority funds, took place in March 2023.

"It went very well, and construction appears to be on pace to open the terminal in January, including all the ancillary projects, so I think our timeline was aggressive and appears to be moving along well."

Piccolo added, "This project relieves passenger crowding during peak periods, positions the airport well to attract and accommodate additional airlines and additional destinations from our existing carriers and provides much improved concessions choices and variety. Given the airport accomplished this without having to take on debt also positions the airport financially to remain a low cost opportunity for airlines."

According to Scott Beck, DeAngelis Diamond vice president and division manager — Sarasota/Tampa, one of the biggest challenges involved working around the existing utilities without causing disruption.

"The original plan involved relocating several critical underground utilities within the footprint of the new GBF. However, this would have required waiting until all utilities were moved before starting construction. Alternatively, our team collaborated with the design team to build the GBF around or over the utilities. This approach allowed the utilities to remain active while placing new utilities outside of the building footprint and saved several months on the schedule."

The terminal expansion project was bookended by unrelated projects at the start of the GBF, which further complicated matters.

"This required heavy coordination with the owner and other general contractors to ensure all projects could progress. The central energy plant [CEP] expansion continues to be a major challenge, as it affects climate control for the entire airport. We worked with the owner, design team and trade partners to revise the heavily phased work into a single phase to reduce the time on a temporary chiller."

A new generator building structure has already been completed, along with a major overhaul of the existing chilled water system.

"In lieu of doing the work in phases, we brought in a large temporary chiller, moved the entire airport over to the temporary chiller and performed the work in a single, faster phase," said Beck. "This allowed the chilled water system to be fully up and running before the heat of summer increased demand.

"All storm and sanitary structures are installed, and new underground water and fire lines are complete, while gas and the fiber optic duct bank are ongoing. Apron concrete is complete. The GBF structure also is finished, as are the interior framing, drywall and acoustical grid."

Beck explained returning to permanent climate control is a critical milestone.

"We have been running air on a temporary 500-ton chiller since January. More key tasks include the completion of interior finishes and trim out for all MEPs, testing and final inspections. We also await the delivery and installation of the permanent switchgear and generator."

As for unexpected issues, "We have encountered numerous unforeseen conditions, such as unsuitable soils and rock. We have removed and replaced them as necessary. Additionally, several old foundations have been unexpectedly encountered. In such cases, we have either removed them entirely or cut through the concrete to proceed with our work."

A total of 60,000 cu. yds. of dirt was moved on the project.

A variety of equipment has been on site, with concrete, structural steel, light gauge metal framing, metal stud framing, drywall, acoustical grid ceilings and terrazzo among the main materials being used.

Photo courtesy of DeAngelis Diamond

As part of the work, the existing board conference room, exterior block wall, and "Piccolo Hill" were demolished for the tie-in of the GBF. Kelly Pope, project manager, added that whatever the task, DeAngelis Diamond crews are mindful of their surroundings.

"At the SRQ terminal expansion project, safety is paramount for passengers, airport operations and staff and our construction trade partners. Consistent daily communication with the airport ensures they are aware of any activities that could potentially impact passengers and operations. We plan and work with their needs."

The firm has a 28-year history in construction management and has extensive experience in the aviation market sector specifically, having completed renovations, expansions and ground-up construction projects at RSW, PGD, SRQ and other airports.

Said Beck, "Our deep understanding of airport construction and its complexities allows us to consistently design and develop innovative solutions to all challenges that arise in our projects, completing them on schedule and on budget.

"It's incredibly gratifying to know we helped the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport meet the needs of the community. This expansion will serve both local travelers and visitors for years to come." CEG

Today's top stories