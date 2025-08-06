Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Florida's DOT Ready to Build New Interchange on I-95 at Pioneer Trail in Volusia County

    Florida DOT is preparing to build a new I-95 interchange at Pioneer Trail in Volusia County, replacing an aging overpass. Construction delay due to permit issue has lowered estimated costs to $75 million. The interchange aims to alleviate increased traffic from nearby residential developments.

    Wed August 06, 2025 - Southeast Edition
    Daytona Beach News-Journal


    A map depicting the construction areas.
    Florida Department of Transportation map
    A map depicting the construction areas.

    The wait continued Aug. 6 for construction to begin on the Florida Department of Transportation's effort to build a new Interstate 95 interchange to replace the aging two-lane Pioneer Trail overpass near New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County.

    While the electronic message boards on both sides of I-95 at Pioneer Trail still show that the roadwork was set to begin July 28, as of midday on Aug. 5, construction had yet to begin. However, there are further signs that FDOT is primed and ready to start as soon as it obtains the necessary building permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

    Newly placed orange-and-white traffic drums could be seen on both sides of Pioneer Trail, as well as a new sign warning motorists to expect the construction over the 1.3-mi. stretch that includes the I-95 overpass, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

    "We're doing preparations," wrote Matthew Richardson, an FDOT spokesperson, in an email to the newspaper on Feb. 5. "Construction will begin once FDOT receives the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit. No update as of this afternoon."

    Until then, road construction and land-clearing machines wait in the wings next to the existing two-lane overpass along Pioneer Trail just east of I-95 on the border between Port Orange and New Smyrna Beach.

    FDOT's Project Costs Have Recently Been Lowered

    The state transportation agency plans to replace the Pioneer Trail at I-95 overpass with a new traffic interchange that will include on- and off-ramps to the north-south freeway.

    Its construction near the east coast of Central Florida is likely to take three years to complete.

    Pioneer Trail is expected to remain open for traffic during construction for most of that time, although FDOT officials noted there may be periods where it is temporarily closed.

    As late as the end of July, FDOT was noting on its website that the total cost of the project was $112.5 million, although the Daytona Beach news source reported that the expected price tag has since been lowered to $75 million.

    When the News-Journal asked why that was so, Richardson explained, "Estimates for construction costs are developed during project planning. In May, … the estimate for construction was $98 million, plus another $13.1 million for necessary utility relocations. The utility relocations will be done by the respective utility owner and then FDOT will reimburse them once they complete their relocation.

    "As you're aware, the bids came in lower than the estimate," he said. "The contract was awarded to P&S Paving for $60.25 million. The cost of the utility relocation reimbursements is expected to be $14.5 million, bringing the total cost to nearly $75 million. As we move into the construction phase, our project webpage has been updated."

    In addition, Richardson said, "The excess funds from the difference between the estimate and the actual costs will be used for other projects to improve state roadways."

    More New Homes Nearby Led to Plans for the Interchange

    FDOT said that a new interchange at Pioneer Trail and I-95 is needed due to a significant increase in traffic in recent years resulting from so many new home being built in the area.

    New residential developments in the surrounding area include ICI Homes's Woodhaven community along the west side of I-95, the Coastal Woods subdivision where three home development firms — D.R. Horton, Starlight Homes and Meritage Homes — have constructed homes just east of the interstate, and Taylor Morrison's new Ardisia Park community west of I-95 on the east side of Venetian Bay.

    Adding a new I-95 interchange at Pioneer Trail is expected to alleviate congestion at the two existing interchanges north and south of it in Port Orange at Dunlawton Avenue/Taylor Road, and in New Smyrna Beach at Florida Highway 44.

    There also are plans to eventually extend Williamson Boulevard, which currently runs parallel to I-95 on the west side of the freeway through Port Orange to where it currently ends at Pioneer Trail, then south to connect with Fla. 44 in New Smyrna Beach, the News-Journal noted.

    The Williamson extension project, however, would be built by Volusia County, rather than FDOT, according to the Daytona Beach newspaper. The county has no immediate plans to pursue that project, which has yet to be funded.




