Foley Equipment Moves Olathe, Kan., Facility to Accommodate Growth

Caterpillar dealer Foley Equipment is moving Olathe, Kan., operations to a larger facility to support its growing customer base. Increased capacity will include additional service bays, an expanded parts warehouse and more room for equipment storage.

"We now have more Johnson County customers than ever, so we have outgrown our existing Olathe location," said Ann Konecny, CEO of Foley Equipment. "The new facility will position us for continued growth. Increasing our footprint also will enable us to improve the way we support customers in all areas of our business, particularly rental and service."

Foley acquired the property from Bedrock Concrete at 19968 W. 157TH Street, just blocks from Foley's current location, and with the same easy access to U.S.-169 and I-35. The new facility, which has more than twice the acreage and building square footage as the current site, will be fully operational and open to the public starting Sept. 21st.

The new site will offer an enhanced customer experience via improved accessibility, additional inventory and faster service, according to the company.

"Our goal is to empower customer progress and economic development," said Shane Ham, COO of Foley Equipment. "With the incredible amount of work our customers are doing in Olathe, Gardner, Edgerton and surrounding cities, we are excited to offer them our best possible service and look forward to adding jobs in the community."

