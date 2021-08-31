Michael Collins

Foley Equipment announced on Aug. 18 the addition of new Chief Financial Officer Michael Collins. He will lead the dealer's finance functions and operations — including financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax and credit — as well as oversee the IT and enterprise process management teams.

Foley CEO Ann Konecny noted that Collins is joining the company during unprecedented times.

"Business has remained strong throughout the pandemic and is showing no signs of slowing down," said Konecny. "In fact, we're expanding services in some areas to continue to serve our customers' growing demand."

"I'm impressed by Foley's sound financial operations and ability to thrive throughout changing markets," said Collins. "I look forward to joining such a strong leadership team and am excited by the opportunities ahead."

Before joining Foley, Collins served as a senior strategic and financial leader at C.H. Robinson. Prior to that, he led finance, strategy and business development at SPX Corporation, and was a senior auditor at Ernst & Young.

"Mike brings a wealth of experience and skills, and I look forward to working with him to continue to progress and grow," said Konecny.

