Former Michigan CAT President, Jerry Jung, Passes Away

Mon August 08, 2022 - Midwest Edition #16
Michigan CAT


Jerrold Mark Jung
Jerrold Mark Jung

Born May 27, 1953, in Sheboygan, Wis., Jerrold Mark Jung, former president of Michigan CAT, passed away July 14, 2022. Growing up in Birmingham, Mich., Mr. Jung's initiative and entrepreneurial spirit were apparent from an early age, when he founded a snow removal business as a child.

Upon graduation from Seaholm High School in 1971, he attended the University of Michigan, then went on to Tulane University, where he graduated in 1975 first in his class, summa cum laude with honors in economics, followed by Harvard Business School. He also was the recipient of countless awards and honorary PhDs.

Mr. Jung's business career spanned decades and industries, from developing software for the airline industry to developing businesses and approaches focused on environmental concerns.

In 1982, Mr. Jung succeeded his father and grandfather at Michigan CAT as CEO, achieving unprecedented success.

Michigan CAT (initially Michigan Tractor and Machinery Co.) was founded in Detroit in 1944 by Mr. Jung's grandfather, Jerrold A. Frost Sr. His father, Mark, took the helm in 1975 as president, serving until 1988. Mr. Jung took over as president in July 1988, remaining until 2011 when Michigan CAT was sold to MacAllister Machinery, the Caterpillar equipment dealer in Indiana.

Mr. Jung also was known for his passion and involvement with serving his community and included working with the Birmingham Public School Board, serving on the board of trustees of the National Wildlife Federation, state of Michigan Transportation Commission, the Michigan Colleges Alliance and the Michigan League of Conservation Fund.

Mr. Jung's family was his ultimate pride and joy. He is survived by his devoted wife Emily, his children: Jacob Jung (Ai), Claire Trainor (Andy), Julie Rasmussen (Alec), and his grandchildren: Emma and Ruma Okada Jung; Thatcher and Teddy Trainor; Ace, Nell and Kip Rasmussen; and his siblings.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please honor Mr. Jung's life by brightening the lives of others with a smile, kind words and a generous spirit — and by protecting our planet by planting trees or learning about and growing pollinator gardens.




