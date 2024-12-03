The Fort Wayne Farm Show returns to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, offering 30,000+ attendees the latest farm tech, educational seminars, and grand prize giveaways. FFA scholarship auction raises funds for future ag leaders. Produced by Tradexpos Inc. Website: www.tradexpos.com.

Tradexpos photo

The Fort Wayne Farm Show, one of the Midwest's premier agricultural events, is set to welcome more than 30,000 farmers and industry professionals once again this year.

Known for showcasing the latest in farm technology and innovation, the show provides attendees with access to the region's largest variety of farm equipment and services, all conveniently located under one roof.

The Northeastern Indiana Soil and Water Conservation District, in collaboration with Purdue Cooperative Extension Services, will offer daily educational seminars designed to address key topics in modern farming. This year's show also is highlighted by two grand prize giveaways: a Toro MyRide Zero Turn Lawn Mower and Toro SnowMaster Snow Blower, both generously provided by Plevna Implement, located at 1503 Wiant Dr., Garrett, IN 46738. Entry for both grand prizes is free.

Supporting the future of agriculture, the Indiana FFA Scholarship Foundation will hold a fundraising auction at 1:00 PM on both Tuesday and Wednesday of the show. A wide range of donated items will be up for bid, with proceeds benefiting the scholarship program. Last year's auction raised more than $21,000 for FFA scholarships.

The Fort Wayne Farm Show is produced by Tradexpos Inc., who also organize the North American Farm & Power Show in Owatonna, Minn., and the Topeka Farm Show in Kansas.

For more information, visit www.tradexpos.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

