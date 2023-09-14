List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Four Tips for Attracting Generation Z to Skilled Trade Jobs

    Thu September 14, 2023 - National Edition
    Kevin Smith, Bobcat Company


    Skilled trades and the tradespeople responsible for this work have long been an important part of our society — responsible for building, repairing and maintaining many facets of our everyday life. However, over the years, fewer people are entering these professions.

    Generation Z — the generation born between 1997 and 2012 — have gravitated toward college degrees or careers in technology. To bridge the gap and ensure the continued success of skilled trades, it's important to attract new workers into these rewarding professions. While there are many approaches, here are four tips to help skilled trade jobs appeal to younger generations.

    Support Skilled Trade Education

    In a society that tends to prioritize college education, it's important to advocate for a cultural shift. Parents and educators play a vital role in sharing the many career paths available and give skilled trade career paths the same reverence and attention as higher education.

    Gen Z and younger generations face financial challenges, including student loan debt and the rising cost of living. Many are seeking well-paying careers that don't necessarily require a traditional four-year degree. Skilled trade jobs offer just that.

    It's also important to note the earning potential within the skilled trades. Tradespeople can earn competitive wages, and those with specialized skills often command even higher pay. Providing real-world examples of successful tradespeople who have achieved financial stability can motivate Gen Z to consider these professions as viable and lucrative career choices.

    Establish Connections With the Youth

    Businesses and professionals can encourage Gen Z and younger generations to consider trade careers by engaging with them early, even during their formative years in middle and high school.

    By highlighting their specific businesses and the industry, they can capture the attention and interest of potential future employees.

    One of the key ways we support this as an organization is by supporting STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) opportunities for students at an early age — whether that be grants, mentorship, education and more.

    A growing number of businesses today also are making connections within trade schools to tap into tomorrow's workforce. Companies are engaging students through internships, pre-apprenticeships, apprenticeships, curriculum support and other creative ways that not only help prepare students for skilled trade jobs, but also create an avenue to fill their open positions.

    Embrace Technology

    Gen Z is a tech-savvy generation. Growing up with the latest technology from a young age, it plays a significant role in their lives. One of the most effective ways to attract Gen Z to skilled trade jobs is by embracing technology in the workplace. Integrating modern tools and software into skilled trades can make these jobs more appealing.

    For instance, construction sites are now using drones for site surveys and 3D printing for faster and more precise building processes. Manufacturing facilities, like Bobcat, leverage robotics in the factories for increased efficiency and precision.

    By highlighting these tech-driven aspects, you can show Gen Z that skilled trades are not only hands-on but also forward-thinking and adaptable.

    Foster Opportunities for Development

    Personal and professional growth is important for all generations, and Gen Z is no different. By offering a career with clear pathways for advancement, young professionals can understand the opportunities available.

    Mentors or managers of young employees may consider a coaching approach over a more authoritarian method to guide and partner with young professionals on their career journey.

    By demonstrating the potential for career progression and the chance to acquire valuable skills, you can make skilled trades a more appealing option for Gen Z job seekers.

    As you embark on the journey of investing in your workforce, remember that you are contributing to the transformation of young individuals into seasoned professionals. This transformation is not solely limited to their careers but extends to their role in society. Nurturing the potential of the millennial and Gen Z workforce requires a more engaging, compassionate and communicative approach — one that brings out the best in them as they work alongside you to build a brighter future.

    Attracting Gen Z to skilled trade jobs requires creativity and adaptability. By supporting skilled trade education, establishing connections with students as they explore careers, embracing technology and fostering development opportunities, you can make these essential professions more appealing to the younger generation. With their enthusiasm and fresh perspectives, Gen Z has the potential to breathe new life into the skilled trades and ensure a prosperous future for these industries.




    Today's top stories

    KDOT's $570M Express Lane Project Aims to Speed Commute

    Sherwin-Williams Celebrates Topping Out of R&D Center

    ARTBA Contractors From Arizona, Nebraska, Utah Receive 2023 ARTBA Contractor Safety Awards

    Wirtgen W 150 F(i) Cold Milling Machine for High Performance in Narrow Spaces

    VIDEO: Virginia Seeks Federal Funds to Build a New Potomac Rail Bridge to Reduce Bottleneck

    Prinoth North America Expanding Its Granby Plant

    Western N.C.'s Valley Precast Supplies MagnumStone to Region

    Condux International to Display Cable Installation Tools, Equipment at Utility Expo



     

    Read more about...

    Bobcat Jobs tips Workforce






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA