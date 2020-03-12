--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
FPT Industrial North America Launches 24/7 Customer Contact Center

Thu March 12, 2020 - National Edition
FPT Industrial


FPT Industrial announced its next step in creating a fully customer-centric approach to its aftersales business organization, known as AMS or AfterMarket Solutions, as it launched its Customer Contact Center alongside its exhibit at the ConExpo trade show.

"Our mission for the AMS organization is to provide original parts and tailored services that are practical for our customers," said Braden Cammauf, head of commercial operations of FPT Industrial North America. "The Customer Contact Center is another step in providing best in class service, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year."

The purpose of the FPT Industrial AMS group is to provide proactive care to customers through nonstop technical and expert support to resolve current service situations and prevent new issues before they occur.

When service is needed, customers in North America can now reach the new 24/7 Customer Contact Center at 833/458-1378 to speak with an FPT Industrial representative to activate distributor service assistance. This new North American service ensures that every customer is receiving excellent support with follow-up during and af-ter the call. No matter where our customers are located, the Product Support Team provides distributors with problem solving skills locally and can deploy flying doctors to visit customers in person when necessary, according to the company.

The AMS team can prevent new issues from occurring through the following solutions:

  • Telematics technology on FPT Industrial engines provides a follow-up process to ensure the technical assistance needed maximize the uptime.
  • Due to Telematics, FPT Industrial can monitor data from the Global Control Room and assist customers proactively. In the future through the predictive technology, control room operators will be able to activate the assistance before the problem even occurs.

For more information, visit www.fptindustrial.com.


 

