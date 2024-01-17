List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    FRA Funds Allow INDOT to Explore Rail Expansion

    Wed January 17, 2024 - Midwest Edition #2
    Indiana DOT


    Shutterstock photo

    The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) announced Dec. 8 that the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will receive up to $500,000 to support the assessment and potential development of the Indianapolis - Chicago passenger rail corridor through the Corridor Identification and Development (Corridor ID) Program.

    "This is a first step toward expanding passenger rail in Indiana," said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. "Receiving this funding allows us to gather essential information to make more informed decisions going forward."

    INDOT put forth its application in the spring. The federal funds will go toward preliminary work in preparation for a Service Development Plan. The plan would be comprehensive in nature and include information about necessary track improvements and facilities, operating costs, ridership statistics and state support that would be necessary to begin sustainable service. There are no state matching funds required for this stage of the program.

    Other corridors selected for Corridor ID funding in Indiana include:

    • Chicago - Fort Wayne - Columbus - Pittsburgh (Midwest Connect Corridor), applied for by the city of Fort Wayne
    • Louisville - Indianapolis, applied for by the Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency (KIPDA)
    • Daily service on the Cardinal long distance route, applied for by Amtrak

    The Corridor ID Program is a comprehensive intercity passenger rail planning and development program that will help guide intercity passenger rail development throughout the country and create a pipeline of intercity passenger rail projects ready for implementation.




    Today's top stories

    Shilling Brings Safety to Rural Kansas Highway

    Modern Hydrogen's Practical Approach to Decarbonization

    Guidelines to Prevent Damage to Parking Structures During Snow Removal

    Contractors Give Mixed Reviews of Their Prospects for 2024

    Komatsu Introduces GD955-7 Motor Grader to North American Market

    Ring Power Corporation Announces David Alban as Chief Executive Officer

    Rebuild Illinois: 5,522 Miles, 553 Bridges, 814 Improvements

    VIDEO: Gordie Howe International Bridge Due to Open Fall 2025



     

    Read more about...

    Federal Railroad Administration Indiana Indiana Department of Transportation Railroad Construction






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA