Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    Franna Showcases AT24 US at Utility Expo 2025

    Franna showcased the AT24 US pick and carry crane at Utility Expo 2025 in Kentucky. It offers precision control, safety features, and an ergonomic operator cabin. Kevin Aabel, Franna's new business development manager, introduced the crane with experience from Manitowoc, Oshkosh, and Altec Inc. The crane aims to appeal to operators and fleet managers in the North American utility sector.

    October 6, 2025 - National Edition

    Terex Franna


    Franna showcased the AT24 US, a pick and carry crane tailored for the needs of the North American market, at The Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky.
    Terex Franna photo
    Franna showcased the AT24 US, a pick and carry crane tailored for the needs of the North American market, at The Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky.

    Franna showcased the AT24 US, a pick and carry crane tailored for the needs of the North American market, at The Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky.

    The AT24 US offers a range of features that support precision and control in the field. The crane includes automatic counterweight detection, operator-settable maximum working height, maximum working radius and front axle weight monitoring. Rigging limits and real-time feedback on percentage of rated capacity further enhance operational awareness, making the AT24 US a reliable choice for utility applications, according to Franna.

    In addition, the AT24 US incorporates a suite of safety technologies to provide secure lifting operations and protect both personnel and the surrounding environment. These include overload protection, Franna's proprietary dynamic load moment indicator (LMI), an external emergency stop and an ergonomically designed operator cabin.

    Franna's presence at the Utility Expo 2025 also marked the first major event appearance for Kevin Aabel, recently appointed business development manager of Franna in North America. Kevin brings extensive experience across the region, having previously held roles at Manitowoc, Oshkosh and Altec Inc. His expertise spans truck-mounted, rough terrain, crawler and all-terrain cranes.

    "As someone who's worked with a wide range of lifting equipment across North America, I'm excited to introduce the AT24 US to the utility sector," said Kevin Aabel. "Franna's pick and carry concept offers a unique combination of mobility, safety and performance that I believe will resonate strongly with operators and fleet managers alike."

    For more information, visit terex.com/franna/en-au/product/pick-and-carry-cranes/at24-us

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Aetna Bridge Co. Works On Conn.'s Gold Star Memorial Bridge Rehabilitation

    VIDEO: Three Generations Build Quality, Legacy, Innovation

    Don't Get Buried: Your Pre-Season Snow Prep Checklist

    Bobcat Company Celebrates Credo Award Winners and Patent Achievements

    Mitigating Risk With Prefab Tech

    NYSDOT Makes Progress On Viaduct Project

    ODOT Green Lights Cleveland Browns' $2.4B Stadium

    Southeastern Wins Rosie Award, Partners With Flying Horse



     

    Read more about...

    Cranes Franna New Products Terex Franna The Utility Expo







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147