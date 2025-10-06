Franna showcased the AT24 US pick and carry crane at Utility Expo 2025 in Kentucky. It offers precision control, safety features, and an ergonomic operator cabin. Kevin Aabel, Franna's new business development manager, introduced the crane with experience from Manitowoc, Oshkosh, and Altec Inc. The crane aims to appeal to operators and fleet managers in the North American utility sector.

Franna showcased the AT24 US, a pick and carry crane tailored for the needs of the North American market, at The Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky.

The AT24 US offers a range of features that support precision and control in the field. The crane includes automatic counterweight detection, operator-settable maximum working height, maximum working radius and front axle weight monitoring. Rigging limits and real-time feedback on percentage of rated capacity further enhance operational awareness, making the AT24 US a reliable choice for utility applications, according to Franna.

In addition, the AT24 US incorporates a suite of safety technologies to provide secure lifting operations and protect both personnel and the surrounding environment. These include overload protection, Franna's proprietary dynamic load moment indicator (LMI), an external emergency stop and an ergonomically designed operator cabin.

Franna's presence at the Utility Expo 2025 also marked the first major event appearance for Kevin Aabel, recently appointed business development manager of Franna in North America. Kevin brings extensive experience across the region, having previously held roles at Manitowoc, Oshkosh and Altec Inc. His expertise spans truck-mounted, rough terrain, crawler and all-terrain cranes.



"As someone who's worked with a wide range of lifting equipment across North America, I'm excited to introduce the AT24 US to the utility sector," said Kevin Aabel. "Franna's pick and carry concept offers a unique combination of mobility, safety and performance that I believe will resonate strongly with operators and fleet managers alike."

