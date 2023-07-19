List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    FRD-USA Announces New Regional Sales Manager for Breaker Attachment Division

    Wed July 19, 2023 - Midwest Edition #15
    Furukawa Rock Drill USA


    James “Skip” Barnes
    James “Skip” Barnes

    FRD-USA announced the appointment of James "Skip" Barnes as regional sales manager for north central region, breaker attachment division.

    In this role, Barnes will be responsible for strengthening relationships and volume with the company's dealer network and increasing breaker attachment sales. His territory includes Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin and central Canada. Barnes takes over for Tim Carroll who, after 13 years in the position, has transitioned within FRD-USA to serve as the regional sales manager of the company's western region.

    Barnes joins FRD-USA from the dealership level, bringing several years of experience with attachments and various carriers.

    About FRD-USA

    FRD-USA is a manufacturer of blasthole drills, breakers and other attachments, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Furukawa Rock Drill Co. Ltd.

    FRD-USA operates two divisions in North and Central America, with headquarters in Kent, Ohio, and a full-service facility in Spartanburg, S.C. Its products incorporate the latest equipment advancements to increase reliability, ease of operation and safety, according to the company.

    The Breaker Attachment Division (formerly Kent Demolition Tool) specializes in attachments for compact utility loaders, skid steers, mini-excavators, backhoes and excavators. FRD-USA breakers and attachments offer features such as mono-block body design, the elimination of thru-bolts, improved internal grease routing and patented dust intake prevention systems. Its breaker technology represents the company's ongoing commitment to innovation, durability and quality operation.




