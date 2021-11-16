The first phase of the I-15 Express Lanes Project (ELP) will add two express lanes to I-15 in both directions, from SR 60 to Cajalco Road.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission and its contracting crews — through its partnership with Caltrans and The Federal Highway Administration — are working on a $470 million project to improve I-15.

G3 Quality, a team of engineers and professionals who provide quality management, pavement engineering, materials design, construction inspection and testing on infrastructure projects throughout the western United States, is providing quality control plans for jointed plain concrete pavement (JPCP), lean concrete base (LCB), preparation of mix designs, Just In Time Training (JITT) and Magnetic Imaging Technology (MIT) services. MIT dowel bar scanning is utilized on the new concrete to ensure dowel bar placement is correct. Major features of the project include several lane miles of subgrade excavations, earthwork placement consisting of high-quality subgrade LCB, overlain by JPCP, within the north and southbound medians.

The project involves improving existing and future mobility along the I-15 corridor, reducing traffic congestion, expanding the regional express lanes network and creating choices for travel-time savings and travel-time reliability.

The project is taking place on I-15 from SR-6 to Cajalco Road.

The first phase of the I-15 Express Lanes Project (ELP) will add two express lanes to I-15 in both directions, from SR 60 to Cajalco Road. The project is being built within the existing median and will offer multiple entrances and exit points to the new express lanes, facilitated by the widening and infilling 11 bridge crossings and adding six sound walls for noise abatement. The project also involves the construction of new median bridges spanning 1,800 ft. across the Santa Ana River. The scope of the Santa Ana River bridge widening includes the placement of 55 precast concrete girders, weighing 132 tons each, measuring 175-ft. long, 4-ft. wide and 7.5-ft. tall, which are the largest and heaviest concrete girders ever fabricated and installed on a California highway development.

"Other contributing values to this project include our well-recognized Caltrans experience, demonstrated ability to successfully manage complex construction schedules — including night and weekend shifts— and collaboration with many construction, engineering and program management entities, all to ensure quality materials and practices are implemented to successfully complete this important regional project," G3 said in a statement.

