--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Gary Plasencia Joins Stephenson Equipment as Crane and Heavy Lifting Sales Rep of Eastern New York

Tue March 31, 2020 - Northeast Edition
STEPHENSON EQUIPMENT


Gary Plasencia
Gary Plasencia

Gary Plasencia, a crane sales veteran, will be representing Stephenson Equipment's crane and heavy lifting line in the eastern New York area served by its branch operation located in Waterford, N.Y., near Albany.

Plasencia has been working in the crane and heavy lifting solutions business for customers and companies in the eastern New York area for the past 8 years.

"I am very excited about what this opportunity offers not only to me, but those customers, companies and industries I will be serving in the region," Plasencia said. "I will be bringing to them the top crane brands like Manitowoc, Grove, Potain, National and Yard Boss, and have Stephenson's extensive new, used and rental fleet inventory to fit their needs. I am also excited to offer the Elliott HiReach product a staple in the sign business and related industries.

"Stephenson has a great full-service branch location in Waterford with very good employees and techs it will be a pleasure to work with."

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News New York Stephenson Equipment, Inc.