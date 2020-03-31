Gary Plasencia

Gary Plasencia, a crane sales veteran, will be representing Stephenson Equipment's crane and heavy lifting line in the eastern New York area served by its branch operation located in Waterford, N.Y., near Albany.

Plasencia has been working in the crane and heavy lifting solutions business for customers and companies in the eastern New York area for the past 8 years.

"I am very excited about what this opportunity offers not only to me, but those customers, companies and industries I will be serving in the region," Plasencia said. "I will be bringing to them the top crane brands like Manitowoc, Grove, Potain, National and Yard Boss, and have Stephenson's extensive new, used and rental fleet inventory to fit their needs. I am also excited to offer the Elliott HiReach product a staple in the sign business and related industries.

"Stephenson has a great full-service branch location in Waterford with very good employees and techs it will be a pleasure to work with."

