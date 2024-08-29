Photo courtesy of GDOT The corridor is one of Georgia’s officially designated freight corridors and I-85 between Atlanta and South Carolina has one of the highest long-haul truck volumes in the state.

Work began on the Georgia Department of Transportation's (GDOT) $141 million I-85 Widening, Phase 3 in August 2022 with the design-build team of E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. and WSP USA Inc. They are on schedule to reach substantial completion by the end of 2024.

The project will provide relief to motorists and commercial vehicles by widening I-85 from two to three lanes in both directions from U.S. 129 to U.S. 441. The southern terminus picks up where the second phase of the widening of I-85 ends. Four bridges within the project limits will be widened — two bridges on Ridgeway Church Road and two crossing the North Oconee River.

Photo courtesy of GDOT

"The project will create additional capacity for more reliable travel times; more efficient movement of freight; and enhanced mobility on I-85 in Jackson and Banks counties, a well-traveled corridor heading into and out of South Carolina," said Kyle Collins, a GDOT communications program manager. "The project sets the stage for the long-range plan to widen I-85 to the South Carolina state line and supports the development of technologies and workforce capabilities [and] complements other roadway and transportation improvements such as new roads, road repairs and bridge modernizations to spur statewide economic and community development."

"The corridor is one of Georgia's officially designated freight corridors and I-85 between Atlanta and South Carolina has one of the highest long-haul truck volumes in the state," he added. "Commercial vehicles will be restricted to the right two lanes leaving the new left lane open for passenger vehicles."

Substantial completion is expected by the end of this year.

New infrastructure covering 13 mi. from I-85 Exit 137 to Exit 149 considered future traffic demands. The existing lanes and bridges required constant maintenance service, so the finished product is a major upgrade and drastically extends service life while reducing yearly maintenance activities. The lifespan for the upgraded bridge structures is more than 50 years and 15 to 20 years for the asphalt riding surface.

So far, the DB team has completed the following: median barrier wall, sound wall, rough grading and drainage system. The remaining work will focus on asphalt paving, bridge construction, ITS equipment, fiber optic cable installation, installation of signing and marking and permanent grassing.

"Staying on schedule for bridge construction is a challenge," said Collins. "[This is due to] maintenance of the existing roadway pavement and the original bridge decks."

This is a tight work zone around the interstate mainline bridge areas since they had to be staged to maintain traffic through construction. Collins said even through construction period challenges, both Georgia DOT and the DB team worked through all issues by continuing communication.

Temporary concrete barrier was placed to separate the work area and crews from live traffic. The DB team has built the project in 1-mi. segments while still maintaining open lanes in both directions.

Both lanes were constructed simultaneously. Once the operations were in full swing, there were excavation crews pulling ahead, followed by site prep crews for the base and subbase, and paving crews.

Exits and entrances along the highway also were upgraded.

The bridge work is ongoing. The North Oconee Bridge is 325 ft., and the Ridgeway Church Bridge is 93 ft. with 12-ft. wide lanes. They are being widened from 2 to 3 lanes with a shoulder.

"The major challenge was drilling caisson foundations," said Collins. "Crews for the most part work on both bridges simultaneously."

Crews installed prefabricated beams, prefabricated MSE wall panels and prefabricated noise wall panels.

GDOT pointed out that bridge deck concrete pours were well-coordinated, and each deck pour was completed smoothly.

Photo courtesy of GDOT

The road and bridge work has equipment operators using excavators, dozers, rollers, cranes, loaders and other heavy equipment, which includes Cat models.

Typical days have many DB team and subcontractor employees on-site — five DB team crews and about six or seven local subcontractor crews. The subcontractors are: MC Squared Inc.; JJ Dal Supply; Safety Signal Co. Inc.; Buffington & Smith Contracting Company Inc.; Jake Martin & Son Contractors Inc.; Campbell Construction Inc.; Kelly Road Builders Inc.; Derrick Pugh Inc.; G & J Trucking LLC; Palmer Inc.; Bedward & Miller Transport Inc.; MVG Trucking Co.; JSV Trucking; and Terri Harris Trucking LLC.

While official stats for materials excavated have not been finalized, approximately 250,000 cu. yds. of dirt has been excavated and about 75 to 80 percent of it was hauled off the site. The amounts of new materials have not been tabulated yet.

E.R. Snell delivers many projects for GDOT. The firm has a large fleet and maintenance is a crucial element of its ability to successfully complete contracts. Equipment is purchased and rented from various dealerships.

Recently, additional lanes were opened northbound and southbound from mile markers 137 to 143. The newly constructed third lanes going into service for a large section of the I-85 Phase III project signifies a major milestone and that final completion moves closer. CEG

Irwin Rapoport A journalist who started his career at a weekly community newspaper, Irwin Rapoport has written about construction and architecture for more than 15 years, as well as a variety of other subjects, such as recycling, environmental issues, business supply chains, property development, pulp and paper, agriculture, solar power and energy, and education. Getting the story right and illustrating the hard work and professionalism that goes into completing road, bridge, and building projects is important to him. A key element of his construction articles is to provide readers with an opportunity to see how general contractors and departments of transportation complete their projects and address challenges so that lessons learned can be shared with a wider audience. Rapoport has a BA in History and a Minor in Political Science from Concordia University. His hobbies include hiking, birding, cycling, reading, going to concerts and plays, hanging out with friends and family, and architecture. He is keen to one day write an MA thesis on military and economic planning by the Great Powers prior to the start of the First World War.

Read more from Irwin Rapoport here.



Today's top stories