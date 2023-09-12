List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    VIDEO: Geith Introduces Mechanical Quick Coupler

    Tue September 12, 2023 - National Edition
    Geith



    With demand high for mechanical quick couplers for compact machines from 1 to 8 ton in the rental and other markets, the experienced Geith engineering team have been busy designing a superior mechanical quick coupler.

    This new mechanical quick coupler lets you unlock and release your attachment in one easy operation while also letting you safely lock your attachment without leaving the cab.

    Why consider this mechanical quick coupler?

    If not investing in a hydraulic quick coupler on a machine to change attachments, a safe alternative for you and your customers is a mechanical quick coupler. One that is IS013031 compliant, safe, requires one visit to change attachments and where no additional safety pin is needed.

    Features & Benefits

    Reverse buckets — buckets can be used in reverse (shovel mode) on your excavator allowing the operator to excavate and backfill against walls, foundations and under pipes.

    Stays tight and safely locked — a self-tightening design ensures that attachments stay tight and safely locked for the lifetime of the coupler.

    Pick up original OEM buckets — the Geith mechanical quick coupler picks up original direct mount OEM excavator buckets, no non-standard bucket design and configuration needed.

    Automatically lock from the cab — change attachments in one visit. Safely locking attachments without leaving the cab, making for a safe and efficient working environment (no safety pin needed).

    Easy to change attachments — unlock and safely release attachments in one easy operation.

    Main pin hydraulic thumb friendly — available as part of a package with digging/ditching buckets and main pin thumbs made to correct weight and specification for compact machines




    Today's top stories

    Swank Construction Leads $73M I-79 Widening Project

    ARTBA Awards Top Women in Transportation Design, Construction

    Construction of New $935M WALK Bridge Over Norwalk River Begins

    Volvo CE Launches New Fluid Analysis Program

    VIDEO: Virginia Seeks Federal Funds to Build a New Potomac Rail Bridge to Reduce Bottleneck

    Perkins Addresses Evolving Industry Demands for Improved Fuel Efficiency, Performance

    VIDEO: Geith Launches GT Quick Coupler

    KYTC Shares Four Concepts for New Licking River Bridge



     

    Read more about...

    Attachments Couplers Geith






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA