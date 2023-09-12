With demand high for mechanical quick couplers for compact machines from 1 to 8 ton in the rental and other markets, the experienced Geith engineering team have been busy designing a superior mechanical quick coupler.

This new mechanical quick coupler lets you unlock and release your attachment in one easy operation while also letting you safely lock your attachment without leaving the cab.

Why consider this mechanical quick coupler?

If not investing in a hydraulic quick coupler on a machine to change attachments, a safe alternative for you and your customers is a mechanical quick coupler. One that is IS013031 compliant, safe, requires one visit to change attachments and where no additional safety pin is needed.

Features & Benefits

Reverse buckets — buckets can be used in reverse (shovel mode) on your excavator allowing the operator to excavate and backfill against walls, foundations and under pipes.

Stays tight and safely locked — a self-tightening design ensures that attachments stay tight and safely locked for the lifetime of the coupler.

Pick up original OEM buckets — the Geith mechanical quick coupler picks up original direct mount OEM excavator buckets, no non-standard bucket design and configuration needed.

Automatically lock from the cab — change attachments in one visit. Safely locking attachments without leaving the cab, making for a safe and efficient working environment (no safety pin needed).

Easy to change attachments — unlock and safely release attachments in one easy operation.

Main pin hydraulic thumb friendly — available as part of a package with digging/ditching buckets and main pin thumbs made to correct weight and specification for compact machines

