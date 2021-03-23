Equipmentdown-arrow
General Equipment Company DIG-R-TACH Designed for Large, Small Hydraulic Systems

Tue March 23, 2021 - National Edition
General Equipment Company


General Equipment Company’s 671 DIG-R-TACH series utilizes a drilling industry standard 2-in. hexagon auger drive system.
General Equipment Company's 671 DIG-R-TACH Series 16 earth drilling attachment is intended for smaller hydraulic systems, such as those found with skid steers and small excavators.

Featuring a two-speed chain/sprocket drive and a 5 to 20 gpm hydraulic flow range, the Series 16 balances smaller flow volumes in proportion to auger diameters. The result is a cleaner hole with less loose soil and debris, according to the manufacturer.

General Equipment Company's 671 DIG-R-TACH series utilizes a drilling industry standard 2-in. hexagon auger drive system. This design eliminates excessive auger driveshaft wear.

A complete line of earth augers up to 36 in. in diameter is available with Pengo-type, cast-steel boring heads and forged teeth for maximum digging performance. For additional drilling depth, full-flighted auger extensions can be added.

For those who prefer a round auger drive system, the 753 DIG-R-TACH offers a 2 9/16-in. auger connection. Installation of all DIG-R-TACH models is simple with a dipper-stick mounting bracket.

For more information, call 800/533-0524 or visit www.generalequip.com.




