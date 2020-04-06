Genie Lift Tools Spill Guard Promotes Clean Job Sites

The new Genie Lift Tools Spill Guard system is engineered to contain hydraulic leaks, preventing costly cleanup, as well as reducing the scissor lift’s total cost of ownership (TCO) and maintenance requirements by eliminating the installation and removal challenges associated with conventional hydraulic diapers.

Designed to eliminate the time, complexity and cost of installing traditional hydraulic diapers, the new Genie Lift Tools Spill Guard hydraulic containment system will be available globally as an option on the Genie GS-1330m scissor lift in mid-2020.

The electric-drive GS-1330m scissor lift features low noise, low emission, low weight and low floor loading capabilities, and now, when equipped with the Genie Lift Tools Spill Guard accessory, it increases its already low environmental impact.

The new Genie Lift Tools Spill Guard system is engineered to contain hydraulic leaks, preventing costly cleanup, as well as reducing the scissor lift's total cost of ownership (TCO) and maintenance requirements by eliminating the installation and removal challenges associated with conventional hydraulic diapers. This new optional accessory can be ordered from the factory on new production units or as an aftermarket kit to retrofit units already in the field.

"Hydraulic containment is an increasing focus on job sites globally, particularly in the ‘micro' scissor category class of scissor lifts," said Michael Flanagan, Genie product manager, Terex AWP.

"Today's job sites want efficient machines, and although hydraulic leaks are rare on electrically driven machines, such as the Genie GS-1330m scissor lift, some job sites will mandate hydraulic or leak containment solutions as an added layer of prevention. This is increasingly becoming a requirement on data farm job sites focused on maintaining ‘clean' job sites, as well as slab buildings, where the concrete slab will be the finished floor — because if there is a hydraulic leak, it will show through the finish. The Genie Lift Tools Spill Guard prevents a small leak from becoming a big concrete repair bill."

Easy to install in the field, the new Genie Lift Tools Spill Guard accessory can be upfitted to any Genie GS-1330m scissor lift in less than 30 minutes. Following the initial installation, the absorbent pad takes less than five minutes to replace.

"This is an improvement over traditional hydraulic diapers, which can take more than 20 minutes to install each time, and often get torn on job sites, eliminating the capability to actually contain leaks," said Flanagan.

According to Flanagan, the absorbent pads installed with the Genie Lift Tools Spill Guard are similar to hydraulic diapers and are engineered to contain hydraulic leaks under the hydraulic power unit and steer cylinder.

Focused on maximizing uptime, the new Genie Lift Tools Spill Guard system also is simple and easy to service: Simply open the tray to check for leaks; no need to completely replace an expensive diaper.

"Keeping our customers' TCO top of mind, we designed the new Genie Lift Tools Spill Guard to increase productivity and improve serviceability, saving time and money."

For more information, visit www.genielift.com.