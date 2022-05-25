List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
George Willer Joins McCann Industries as New Director of Product Support

Wed May 25, 2022 - Midwest Edition #11
McCann Industries


George Willer
George Willer

McCann Industries Inc. announced it has hired George Willer as director of product support. Willer brings several years of industry experience to this newly created position.

Willer will be responsible for growing the company's parts and service business.

"We're excited to have George lead our product support efforts. Bringing him onboard is a major milestone in our strategic plan," said Steve Roggeman, president of McCann Industries Inc. "Our purpose is to be a trusted supplier that cares about the long-term success as much as the project at hand." "George's knowledge and industry experience will help us continue to deliver an exceptional customer experience," said Jim McCann, CEO of McCann Industries Inc.




