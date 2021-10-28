Kevin Pellegatto

Gilbane Building Company announced that Kevin Pellegatto has been named project manager of the year by the Associated General Contractors of Connecticut (AGC/CT).

This prestigious industry award recognizes individuals with demonstrable achievements in leadership and professionalism, as well as working practices that reflect skill, integrity and responsibility.

Since joining Gilbane in 2015, Pellegatto has led teams on a variety of projects spanning multiple markets, including healthcare, corporate interiors, higher education and K-12. In 2019, Pellegatto lead the FactSet project team on an award-winning 130,000-sq.-ft. global headquarters relocation of 1,000 employees in Norwalk.

Because of his work ethic, commitment and high performance, Pellegatto will be the lead project manager on North Branford's new high school, a 111,000-sq. ft., $56 million phased demolition and new construction project.

Pellegatto's dedication extends beyond the project site. His commitment to the communities in which Gilbane builds is showcased through his active involvement in numerous charitable events, such as holiday toy drives and charity 5K races.

Pellegatto's meticulous attention to detail and quality, along with his strong leadership skills make him a true asset to both Gilbane and its client base in Connecticut. He also is an active member of AGC's Young Contractors Forum (YCF).

"Kevin's continued success is attributed to his meticulous attention to detail, his dedication to excellence and his commitment to both his team and his community," said John Hawley, Connecticut business unit leader of Gilbane. "His leadership on site ensures the entire project team is working toward a collective goal, allowing us to deliver maximum value to our clients."

For more information, visit www.gilbaneco.com.

