Global Machinery has added two new locations to its territory map. The Phoenix location (775 West Elwood St.) and the Salt Lake City location (2187 South Technology Park Way) join Global Machinery's existing locations in Denver, Colo. (HQ), Sacramento, Calif. and Boise, Ida.

Global Machinery plans to hire team members in all areas of the business (sales, rentals, service and parts) to promote the product line in these two new locations.

"We are very excited about our expansion into the Phoenix and Salt Lake City markets to better serve our customers throughout the West within the excavation, utility, mining, forestry and tree care segments of the construction industry," said Jeff Brown, president of Global Machinery.

Takeuchi, Mecalac, Bandit, Avant, Kaiser Premier, FAE, Bron, Thaler, Furukawa, and Universal HDD are just a handful of the extensive list of brands that Global Machinery supports in some or all their locations.

"A major reason we have achieved the success that has allowed us to expand so quickly in the last few years is the strong partnerships we share with several industry leading manufacturers," said Brown.

For more information, visit https://www.globalmachinery.com/

About Global Machinery

Global Machinery specializes in providing equipment solutions for a variety of segments of the construction industry. When it was founded in Denver, Colo. in 1994, Global Machinery established associates throughout the world to market quality used equipment and service support internationally. In 1996, Global Machinery expanded into the rental business, followed in 1999 by opening a new location in Sacramento. Since 2003, the company has continued to expand its product offering and industry scope to include multiple equipment categories, and eventually opened a new headquarters building in Denver in 2017 followed by its Boise location in 2020.

