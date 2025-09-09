Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    GLTPA Welcomes Industry to 79th Annual Logging Expo

    GLTPA hosted the 79th Annual Logging Expo in Michigan, featuring over 300 exhibits and competitions like the Great Lakes Forwarder Challenge. The event was sponsored by Fabick Cat and included industry supporters highlighting the latest forestry products and technologies. The GLTPA promotes sustainable forest management in Michigan and Wisconsin.

    Tue September 09, 2025 - Midwest Edition #19
    CEG


    The 79th annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo was presented by the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association (GLTPA) Sept. 4-6, 2025, at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba, Mich.

    As the largest cut-to-length forest product trade show in the Midwest, the expo consists of more than 300 indoor and outdoor exhibits, showcasing the newest products and technologies for the forestry industry. In addition, various contests and challenges, including the Great Lakes Forwarder Challenge, (sponsored by Komatsu and Roland Machinery) provide plenty of opportunity to showcase skills.

    Fabick Cat was the event's major sponsor. Additional sponsors include Advanced Thermal Coating and Machining, AgDirect, Ascentium Capital, Bark River Machine, Barko, Brooks Tractor, Compeer Financial, CrossTrac Equipment, E.L.M. Repair and Refrigeration, Farm Bureau Insurance Scott Sanders Agency, Farm Bureau Insurance Veeser/Wery Agency, First Bank, Forest Insurance Center, GreenStone Farm Credit Services, Halron Lubricants Inc., Hartville Hardware and Lumber, Hurdle Machine Works Inc., Insight, I State Truck Centers, Kenworth, Komatsu, Laona Machine Supply, Loggers Insurance Agency, Logging Encoders, Londerville Steel Enterprises and Concrete Supply, Mauck Insurance Agency, McCoy Construction and Forestry, Menominee Industrial Supply, Mid-States Equipment, Midway Rentals and Sales, Midwest Tractor & Equipment Co., Moove/Petro Choice, Moraska Saw & Supply, Packer City & Up International Truck, Ponsse, Roland Machinery, Scandinavian Forestry Equipment, The Benefit Doctor, Tigercat, Timber ProductTimberpro, TimberSync, Truck Country, Wallingford's Inc., Weather Sleeve Filter, Wiskerchen Truck & Equipment LLC and Vermeer Wisconsin.

    The GLTPA is a non-profit organization representing industry members in Michigan and Wisconsin. The GLTPA is committed to sustainable forest management.

    For more information, visit gltpa.org. CEG

    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17

    Steve Aguiar of Purple Wave Auctions was eager to share information on how the auction company operates with attendees. (CEG photo)
    Brooks Tractor’s Rhonnie Preboski (L) and Jim LaMont were ready to show what this Bandit 3090 chipper could do. (CEG photo)
    Hunter Liebe of Brooks Tractor had the specs on this John Deere 544 P HL wheel loader ready for attendees. (CEG photo)
    A Barko 495B log loader demonstrated its capabilities at the expo. (CEG photo)
    McCoy Construction and Forestry Equipment was well represented at the 79th annual GLTPA Expo. (CEG photo)
    Tyler Hanson (L) and Brian DeBernardi of McCoy Construction and Forestry Equipment brought a John Deere 1270H harvester with John Deere H 425 harvester head. (CEG photo)
    Looking over this SANY SY35U compact excavator (L-R) are Odin, Megan, Burke and Taurean Ziembo of T&T Timber Hauling as Phillip Thums of Scandinavian Forestry Equipment of Wausau, Wis., and Manchester, Pa., explains the benefits of the machine. (CEG photo)
    Miller-Bradford & Risberg’s Clayton Hillier (L) and Chad Kelly displayed a Case TR310 B compact track loader fitted with an Indeco SG32 stump auger. (CEG photo)
    Jason Delich (L) and Spencer Smith were at the GLTPA Expo to share information on Hansen Auction Group with attendees. (CEG photo)
    Kent Baumann of Integrity Sales and Auction presented his company’s services at the GLTPA expo. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Wade Walker, Roland Machinery; Jay Germann, used equipment manager of Roland Machinery; Kyle Capell of GS Global Resources; and John Palmer of Roland Machinery with a Timberpro 630d harvester/buncher with a JP Skidmore CF-24 harvester head. (CEG photo)
    This Komatsu 931xc-3 wheeled harvester with a Komatsu C144 harvester head was on display at the GLTPA Expo. (CEG photo)
    Ponsse displayed a variety of forestry equipment at its booth. (CEG photo)
    Josh Fuhrman (L) of Hubbard Timber Transport and his son, Josh Jr., looked over this Cat D3 LGP dozer. (CEG photo)
    Bill Devault (R) of Fabick Cat went over the specs of this Weiler H157 track harvester with Cody Mortl (L) and Steven Davis. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Wagoner (L), president of D Rock Grizzly, introduced this MR10 grizzly to Bill O’Brion of Lyme Great Lakes Timberlands of Gladstone, Mich. (CEG photo)
    Roland Machinery had an impressive number of machines on display at the GLTPA Expo. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Significant Corridor H Project Proceeds

    Plunging Into Digitalization

    Utility & Transport Contractors Association of New Jersey Celebrates 60th Anniversary

    CB's Tom Schachner to Retire After Four Decades in Heavy Equipment Industry

    Paramount Construction: Small Jobs to Multi-Million Dollar Conn. Projects

    Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards Name Equip Expo a Finalist in 4 Categories

    PennDOT Displays Plans Online for Three Dauphin County Bridge Projects to Be Bid in One Contract

    Plans Under Way to Restore Delaware Bay's 138-Year-Old Fourteen Foot Bank Lighthouse



     

    Read more about...

    Events Fabick Cat GLTPA Michigan







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147