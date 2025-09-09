GLTPA hosted the 79th Annual Logging Expo in Michigan, featuring over 300 exhibits and competitions like the Great Lakes Forwarder Challenge. The event was sponsored by Fabick Cat and included industry supporters highlighting the latest forestry products and technologies. The GLTPA promotes sustainable forest management in Michigan and Wisconsin.

The 79th annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo was presented by the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association (GLTPA) Sept. 4-6, 2025, at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba, Mich.

As the largest cut-to-length forest product trade show in the Midwest, the expo consists of more than 300 indoor and outdoor exhibits, showcasing the newest products and technologies for the forestry industry. In addition, various contests and challenges, including the Great Lakes Forwarder Challenge, (sponsored by Komatsu and Roland Machinery) provide plenty of opportunity to showcase skills.

Fabick Cat was the event's major sponsor. Additional sponsors include Advanced Thermal Coating and Machining, AgDirect, Ascentium Capital, Bark River Machine, Barko, Brooks Tractor, Compeer Financial, CrossTrac Equipment, E.L.M. Repair and Refrigeration, Farm Bureau Insurance Scott Sanders Agency, Farm Bureau Insurance Veeser/Wery Agency, First Bank, Forest Insurance Center, GreenStone Farm Credit Services, Halron Lubricants Inc., Hartville Hardware and Lumber, Hurdle Machine Works Inc., Insight, I State Truck Centers, Kenworth, Komatsu, Laona Machine Supply, Loggers Insurance Agency, Logging Encoders, Londerville Steel Enterprises and Concrete Supply, Mauck Insurance Agency, McCoy Construction and Forestry, Menominee Industrial Supply, Mid-States Equipment, Midway Rentals and Sales, Midwest Tractor & Equipment Co., Moove/Petro Choice, Moraska Saw & Supply, Packer City & Up International Truck, Ponsse, Roland Machinery, Scandinavian Forestry Equipment, The Benefit Doctor, Tigercat, Timber ProductTimberpro, TimberSync, Truck Country, Wallingford's Inc., Weather Sleeve Filter, Wiskerchen Truck & Equipment LLC and Vermeer Wisconsin.

The GLTPA is a non-profit organization representing industry members in Michigan and Wisconsin. The GLTPA is committed to sustainable forest management.

For more information, visit gltpa.org. CEG

