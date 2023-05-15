Jerry Rothwell (L) and Ed Bernard.

Goldhofer received the President's Award from the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association. SC&RA is an international organization comprised of more than 1,350 members from 46 nations.

The SC&RA President's Award is presented to a company whose employees have collectively recruited the most companies to join the association during the previous calendar year.

Goldhofer delivers strictly user-oriented heavy-haulage solutions and a full range of dedicated accessories for on- and off-road operations with payloads of 15,000 tons and more. Many firms across the United States and around the world rely on Goldhofer's transport technology and submit hundreds of entries to the SC&RA Awards competition each year.

The Awards program recognizes worldwide excellence in the crane, rigging and specialized transportation industry.

"Goldhofer is proud of being a member of the SC&RA community for 51 years. We highly value the lively exchange of interests and the strong community of this membership," said Jerry Rothwell, director of sales North America.

For more information, visit www.goldhofer.com/en/north-america and scranet.org.

