Lynn Goodfellow

Lynn Udell Goodfellow was born on Dec. 29, 1941, in Los Angeles, Calif., and passed away suddenly on July 18, 2023, from a heart attack — an unexpected event — likely the only thing that could slow him down.

He started Goodfellow Corporation in 1960, a thriving three-generation business, and achieved a measure of success at most things he ventured into. And even if he didn't, he appreciated the learnings and excitedly moved on to the next thing, always willing to try something new.

At the time of starting the company, he specialized in used heavy equipment sales. He also founded and operated a heavy haul trucking business. In the early 1970's, Mr. Goodfellow decided to relocate to Kanab, Utah, to provide a better environment for his family. He sold the heavy haul business to his brother, Vaughn, and began to liquidate his California assets.

For many years, Goodfellow Corp. sold crushing and related equipment throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico from the Kanab facility. Over the years, competition grew and after a major airplane accident, Mr. Goodfellow saw the need to move the business closer to the market. After months of searching, he decided on the Las Vegas area because of the explosive growth and the availability of a major airport. In 1988, Goodfellow Corp. opened an office in Boulder City, Nev., which is just on the outskirts of Las Vegas.

In 1997, the company opened an additional facility in Lindon, Utah, just south of Salt Lake City. It has since opened a facility in Rialto, Calif.; El Mirage, Ariz.; and Reno, Nev. to better serve its customers.

Family/Background

Mr. Goodfellow lost his father to cancer while still a teenager and often reminisced what a handful he was for his mother. His older sister and younger brother describe him as always on the move and doing things his way.

School was a challenge for this energetic boy with an engineering mind, and yet Mr. Goodfellow successfully navigated life despite his dyslexia and ADHD (diagnosed by his children).

A life-long hobby for Mr. Goodfellow — and anyone he could wrangle into it — was that of building race cars. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren call him the grandpa with stubby fingers after his accident on the Bonneville Salt Flats, when his engine caught fire while breaking a speed record.

There was always a project to work on, a place to go or people to see. His intense personality and love for life will live on through his posterity, and his legacy and influence will be felt for generations to come.

Mr. Goodfellow was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he will be remembered by those who were briefly acquainted with him as well as those who were life-long friends for his undying and zealous missionary spirit.

He is survived by a large and loving family, too numerous and varied to list. Family and friends gathered to remember him on July 24, 2023, at the LDS 5th Street Chapel in Boulder City, Nev.

