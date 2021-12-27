Gooseneck Implement has announced plans to build a new dealership in Dickinson, N.D.

This new location will house the parts, sales and service all in one location. This new investment will allow for many improvements such as better efficiencies amongst the departments, improved parts storage and increased space for parts availability, as well as a safer work environment for the Gooseneck employees, according to the company.

"Gooseneck Implement is dedicated to the Dickinson community's infrastructure that will lead to more steady jobs with great career opportunities in a reliable industry that is crucial to the Dickinson area," said Alecia Hess, general manager at Gooseneck Implement

"We're excited to bring a new location to the Dickinson Community," said Matt Leake, Dickinson store manager. "This opportunity will give our customers state of the art facility for service, parts and sales."

The location in Dickinson provides support to farmers in six counties across south western North Dakota and nearly 4,481 farmers and ranchers.

"For those farmers and ranchers that work in acres, not in hours, we thank you. We are very grateful for your continued patronage because we wouldn't be here without loyal customers like you," said Leake.

About Gooseneck Implement

Gooseneck Implement is a John Deere dealership located in western North Dakota and northwestern South Dakota with stores in Kenmare, Minot, Mohall, Stanley, Velva, Rugby, Harvey, Williston, Beach, Bowman, Elgin, Lemmon, S.D., and Dickinson, N.D.

Gooseneck Implement was established in 1974 in Kenmare, N.D. The Minot location joined Gooseneck Implement in 1998. In 2004, Mohall, Lansford and Stanley joined the Gooseneck Team. Velva, Harvey and Rugby all became Gooseneck locations in 2007. In 2010, Gooseneck Implement saw the addition of the Williston Store. The Lansford store location merged with the Mohall location in 2010. In 2018, Gooseneck saw it's biggest addition of new store locations with Beach, Bowman, Elgin, Lemmon and Dickinson all joining the team.

For more information, visit https://gooseneckimp.com/

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories