List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Gov. Abbott Commends Rehabilitation Center Renovation

    Tue January 09, 2024 - West Edition #1
    Gov. Abbott


    Gov. Abbott celebrated the TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Rehabilitation — Kirby Glen Center’s renovation project in Houston.
    Photo courtesy of Gov. Abbott
    Gov. Abbott celebrated the TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Rehabilitation — Kirby Glen Center’s renovation project in Houston.

    Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated the TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Rehabilitation — Kirby Glen Center's renovation project in Houston. Renovations to this rehabilitation center — where the Governor recovered from the life-changing injury he sustained from a falling tree in 1984 —upgraded the facility to make it more accessible and comfortable for patients.

    "In 1984, my life changed forever here in Texas when my spinal cord was crushed and I became a paraplegic," said Gov. Abbott. "I went to TIRR Memorial Hermann where the doctors, nurses, physical therapists and staff further pieced my life back together and put me on the road to rehabilitation. There is one word that sums up what TIRR Memorial Hermann provides: independence. Everyone wants a sense of independence in their lives, especially those who have lost the ability to walk or have other physical compromises that hinder their ability to move around. What TIRR Memorial Hermann does is put a person back on to as independent of a life as they could possibly have. Thousands of people from across Texas and America come to TIRR Memorial Hermann to receive that kind of quality of care, and the lives of those people are forever better."

    The Governor was joined by TIRR Memorial Hermann CEO Rhonda Abbott, Memorial Hermann Foundation CEO Anne Neeson, Midland Energy CEO S. Javaid Anwar and other local leaders.

    During his remarks, Gov. Abbott recounted his experience recovering at TIRR Memorial Hermann following his life-altering injury and highlighted the Center's incredible staff. Additionally, the Governor noted how renovations will improve patient care at the facility by upgrading its lobby area, clinical office space, and more. Governor Abbott also presented a proclamation to CEO Neeson to commemorate the beginning of construction of the improved facility.

    About TIRR Memorial Hermann

    TIRR Memorial Hermann offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient care that address the individual needs of each patient who has experienced a life altering injury or illness. Continually recognized as one of America's Best Hospitals, TIRR Memorial Hermann is a national leader in medical rehabilitation and research. With funding of almost $30 million, it is integrating the input of physicians, nurses and therapists to guide innovations by focusing on the needs of its patients, families and clinicians.




    Today's top stories

    Cooper Green Mercy Health Makes Headway On $120M Project

    Crews Build $250M Water Plant in St. Paul, Minn.

    Portion of North Carolina's I-42 Reaches Last Year of Work

    ABC: Nonresidential Construction Adds Nearly 12,000 Jobs in December

    Technology Revolution: Three Key Advancements Changing Industry

    First Phase of Proposed 12-Mi. Virginia Beach Trail Receives $14.9M in Federal Funding

    Infrastructure Upgrades On Highways Save Texans $3B

    ABC: Final Independent Contractor Rule Will Create More Confusion, Litigation Chaos



     

    Read more about...

    Hospital/Medical Construction TEXAS






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA