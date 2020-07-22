Gov. Kelly Announces Cost Share Program Recipients

Gov. Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced on July 9 the recipients across the state of the Kansas Department of Transportation's Cost Share Program. These 24 projects total more than $20 million in transportation investments statewide.

The Cost Share Program provides funding to local entities for transportation projects that improve safety, support job retention and growth, improve access or mobility, relieve congestion and help areas across the state improve the transportation system.

"From day one of my administration, I committed to rebuilding our infrastructure and putting an end to using critical transportation dollars to cover the state's unpaid debts," Kelly said. "Today's announcement is one of several steps my administration is taking to build a foundation for Kansas to be economically competitive now and into the future. Projects like infrastructure cost share are a perfect example of how government can make smart, economic innovations that will make our economy more dynamic and competitive.

There were 136 projects totaling $228 million in requested funds for the spring 2020 round. These numbers highlight the pent-up demand for transportation projects across the state.

Projects were awarded in every region of the state, with some beginning construction as soon as this fall. There was added emphasis on selecting projects that would create a steady influx of construction jobs over the next year.

"Our economic recovery won't wait on the red tape, KDOT is committed to doing all we can to cut through it to provide timely transportation investments," Lorenz said. "We can expedite the delivery of projects and still be collaborative with our local partners."

Through this program, communities have the opportunity to revise their applications and funding requests based on feedback from KDOT staff in order to strengthen their proposals. About half of the recipients took advantage of that opportunity.

"The value of the Cost Share program is not only that the state and communities can work together to stretch their dollars, but also to craft solutions that best serve the community," Sen. Carolyn McGinn said.

The projects selected are a part of the larger Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE), a 10-year program approved by the 2020 Kansas Legislature and signed off by Kelly, to address infrastructure needs across the state.

Cost Share Program Recipients