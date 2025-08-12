Governor Kelly allocates $25M for 30 road projects in Kansas through KDOT's CCLIP program. City matching funds bring total project value to $39M, improving safety and connectivity statewide until 2028. Projects cover surface preservation, pavement restoration, and geometric improvements. Visit ksdot.gov.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced July 29 $25 million for 30 projects to improve intersections and roads across the state. The projects were selected for funding through the Kansas Department of Transportation's (KDOT) City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP).

"Enhancing the safety and accessibility of our local highways is made possible by grants through this essential program," Kelly said. "In turn, these roadway improvements help bring in resources and improve connectivity in various regions of the state."

CCLIP provides funds for cities to make improvements on city connecting links that are on state highways. Selected projects are funded for the state fiscal years 2027 and 2028 selection cycle.

Under CCLIP, cities with populations more than 2,500 have local minimum contribution requirements, and cities with populations more than 100,000 are required to have a 25 percent match. Local contributions significantly expanded the scope and total impact of the selected projects, bringing their combined value to more than $39 million.

"The essence of the City Connecting Links program lies in the shared commitment between KDOT and our communities," said Secretary of Transportation Calvin Reed. "It's through this vital partnership that we can address both state and local transportation needs, fostering economic growth and connectivity across Kansas."

Projects in this program may fall into one of three categories: Surface Preservation (SP), Pavement Restoration (PR) or Geometric Improvement (GI).

SP projects extend the life of the driving surface, such as overlays or joint repair, and are funded up to $400,000 per project. PR projects typically involve extensive pavement rehabilitation or full-depth pavement. GI projects focus on roadway geometrics that address safety, capacity or operational needs, such as adding turn lanes or improving intersections. The PR and GI categories are funded up to $1.5 million per project.

For more information, visit ksdot.gov/home.

