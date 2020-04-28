--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

GovPlanet, US Department of Defense Provide Medical Supplies to Essential Workers

Tue April 28, 2020 - National Edition
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers


Every week, Ritchie Bros.' GovPlanet marketplace sells thousands of items from the US Department of Defense, including demilitarized vehicles, uniforms, tents, medical supplies, and more. In mid-March, when a shortage of personal protective equipment for essential workers was announced, GovPlanet and the US DoD looked through all upcoming inventory, pulled items and provided them to frontline employees.

GovPlanet has returned ventilators, masks, gloves and various other medical supplies to the US Department of Defense to be distributed to its customers. Much of this work has been coordinated by the US Defense Logistics Agency, the nation's combat logistics support agency.

"During these unprecedented times, we are all doing our best to support those battling COVID-19 on the frontlines," said Michael Cannon, defense logistics agency disposition services director. "We are working closely with our partners to ensure items get to those that need them. GovPlanet has done an inventory of all items they have acquired from us to find anything that may be useful to the pandemic response efforts."

Ritchie Bros.' GovPlanet marketplace has been working with the US DoD and DLA since 2014.

"Since mid-March, we have pulled more than 12,000 N95 medical masks from our inventory and returned them to the Defense Logistics Agency for redistribution to the frontline employees who need them," said Doug Feick, senior vice president, government services, Ritchie Bros. "We continue to monitor all incoming inventory to determine additional high-priority items that may be of use."

For more information about GovPlanet, visit GovPlanet.com.


 

Read more about...

COVID-19 GovPlanet Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers U.S. Department of Defense