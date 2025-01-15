List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Gradall Names Stephenson Equipment Authorized Distributor

    Gradall Industries Inc. has appointed Stephenson Equipment, Inc. as an authorized distributor of Gradall brand excavator machines in western Pennsylvania and part of West Virginia. Stephenson Equipment, with a history dating back to 1957, will provide machines, maintenance, and Gradall parts to contractors and municipalities in the area. This partnership highlights Gradall's commitment to excellence and innovation in service delivery.

    Wed January 15, 2025 - Northeast Edition
    Gradall


    Gradall logo

    Gradall Industries Inc. has named Stephenson Equipment, Inc. (SEI) as authorized distributor of Gradall brand excavator machines in 27 counties of western Pennsylvania and four counties in the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

    Stephenson locations in Butler, Ebensburg and Pittsburgh, Pa., are providing machines, maintenance and factory authorized Gradall parts.

    "We're extremely pleased to have Stephenson Equipment — a high quality, experienced equipment distributor — representing our products with contractors and municipalities in that area," said Mike Popovich, president of Gradall Industries.

    "SEI specializes in serving construction, asphalt and paving, road maintenance and public works markets going back to 1957," said Charlie Walsh, president and CEO of Stephenson Equipment. "We are an employee-owned company and very proud of the high level of service we deliver to our customers. So, we fit well into Gradall's tradition of excellence in service with their uniquely productive and versatile machines."

    Gradall excavators are distinguished by their telescoping, full-tilting booms that enable operators to handle a wide range of jobs with a full range of attachments. Wheeled undercarriages expedite travel to different jobs sites and then back to the safety of the equipment yard in a single day.

    Gradall excavator models also are extremely stable off-road with highly mobile rough terrain wheeled and crawler undercarriages.

    All Gradall machines are designed, manufactured and tested at the Gradall plant in New Philadelphia, Ohio — the only excavator brand produced only in America.

    For more information, visit gradall.com and stephensonequipment.com.




