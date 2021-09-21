This project will build a half-diamond interchange at Northeast 132nd Street, which will include a new on-ramp to northbound I-405 and a new off-ramp from southbound I-405.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the award of a contract to start construction on the I-405/NE 132nd Street Interchange project.

The contractor, Graham Contracting Ltd., submitted the apparent best value proposal of $50.4 million for this design-build project.

This project will build a half-diamond interchange at Northeast 132nd Street, which will include a new on-ramp to northbound I-405 and a new off-ramp from southbound I-405. The new interchange will complement the existing similar half-diamond interchange to the south at Northeast 116th Street.

"The planning for this project included a strong partnership with the city of Kirkland to bring additional access to its growing urban center, Totem Lake," said Lisa Hodgson, I-405/SR 167 program administrator. "The Northeast 132nd interchange is another I-405 project funded by the state's Connecting Washington package and is scheduled for completion by early 2024."

Once the project is open to traffic, the new interchange will reduce pressure on the heavily congested neighboring interchanges at Northeast 124th Street and Northeast 160th Street. The project includes roundabouts at two intersections and improves pedestrian and bicycle connections in the area.

WSDOT expects to give Graham notice to proceed on the first phase of design and construction activities within a few months. People who drive in this area can expect to see early construction activities start by winter of 2021.

For residents who regularly experience congestion accessing Interstate 405 in Kirkland's Totem Lake area, relief is coming soon.

