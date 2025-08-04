Granite has been awarded two UDOT contracts totaling $128M for infrastructure projects in Salt Lake City and Riverdale. The projects involve rehabilitating highways, ramps and bridges across the area. Construction is set to begin soon with completion expected by fall 2026. Visit graniteconstruction.com for more information.

Granite announced on July 8, 2025, that it was awarded a $111 million contract by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) for a major infrastructure project in Salt Lake City.

And Granite said on July 16 that it was awarded a $17 million contract by UDOT for a bridge replacement project in Riverdale.

The Interstate 215-State Route 201 to North Temple project spans from milepost 19.53 to 22.8 and includes the rehabilitation of 3 mi. of I-215 and 12 miles of ramps for SR. 201, Interstate 80 and California Avenue, along with the rehabilitation of 22 bridges.

"This project is multifaceted, encompassing a diverse array of components that span strategic planning, creative development, stakeholder engagement and operational execution," said Jason Klaumann, Granite vice president of regional operations. "It will keep Granite's paving and structure crews busy through the winter and into the fall of 2026."

Key elements of the project include:

• rubblizing existing Portland Cement Concrete Pavement and overlaying with 175,000 tons of highly modified hot mix asphalt (HMHMA);

• structural deck replacements, hydro demolition and pothole patching across 22 bridges (18 deck replacements: 10 via hydro-demolition and eight standard remove and replace);

• installation of 22,000 linear ft. of storm drain; and

• ramp metering installation at California Avenue.

Construction is expected to begin in August and be completed in November 2026.

The Riverdale project involves replacing the 4400 South bridge over Interstate 15 and two Interstate 84 bridges over 4400 South constructed in the 1960s and now nearing the end of their service lives. The project area includes residential, commercial and public properties between Roy and Riverdale.

"To minimize traffic disruptions, the two I-84 bridges will be constructed adjacent to the existing structures and then slid into place during long weekend closures," Klaumann said.

Construction was expected to begin in July and be completed by October 2026.

