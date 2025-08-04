Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Granite Awarded Two UDOT Contracts That Total $128M

    Granite has been awarded two UDOT contracts totaling $128M for infrastructure projects in Salt Lake City and Riverdale. The projects involve rehabilitating highways, ramps and bridges across the area. Construction is set to begin soon with completion expected by fall 2026. Visit graniteconstruction.com for more information.

    Mon August 04, 2025 - West Edition #16
    Granite Construction


    Granite Construction logo

    Granite announced on July 8, 2025, that it was awarded a $111 million contract by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) for a major infrastructure project in Salt Lake City.

    And Granite said on July 16 that it was awarded a $17 million contract by UDOT for a bridge replacement project in Riverdale.

    The Interstate 215-State Route 201 to North Temple project spans from milepost 19.53 to 22.8 and includes the rehabilitation of 3 mi. of I-215 and 12 miles of ramps for SR. 201, Interstate 80 and California Avenue, along with the rehabilitation of 22 bridges.

    "This project is multifaceted, encompassing a diverse array of components that span strategic planning, creative development, stakeholder engagement and operational execution," said Jason Klaumann, Granite vice president of regional operations. "It will keep Granite's paving and structure crews busy through the winter and into the fall of 2026."

    Key elements of the project include:

    • rubblizing existing Portland Cement Concrete Pavement and overlaying with 175,000 tons of highly modified hot mix asphalt (HMHMA);

    • structural deck replacements, hydro demolition and pothole patching across 22 bridges (18 deck replacements: 10 via hydro-demolition and eight standard remove and replace);

    • installation of 22,000 linear ft. of storm drain; and

    • ramp metering installation at California Avenue.

    Construction is expected to begin in August and be completed in November 2026.

    The Riverdale project involves replacing the 4400 South bridge over Interstate 15 and two Interstate 84 bridges over 4400 South constructed in the 1960s and now nearing the end of their service lives. The project area includes residential, commercial and public properties between Roy and Riverdale.

    "To minimize traffic disruptions, the two I-84 bridges will be constructed adjacent to the existing structures and then slid into place during long weekend closures," Klaumann said.

    Construction was expected to begin in July and be completed by October 2026.

    For details, visit graniteconstruction.com. 




    Today's top stories

    Major Century-Old Bridge in Haverhill, Mass. to Be Razed So $251M Replacement Can Be Built

    As Key Bridge Demolition Continues, Maryland Officials Prepare to Build New Span

    WVDOT Presents Check for WVU Tech Scholarship Fund

    Designs Have Been Approved for New IBX Light Rail Line to Run from Queens to Brooklyn

    JCB Wins $45M U.S. Marine Corps Contract for New Backhoe Loader

    I-5 North County Enhancement Project Nears End

    Dina El-Tawansy Sworn in as New Caltrans Director On July 1

    Quinn Rental Expands Reach to San Juan Capistrano, Carson



     

    Read more about...

    construction Granite Construction Utah Utah Department of Transportation







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147