Granite Embarks on $33M Highway Reconstruction Job

Granite has been awarded a contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for the reconstruction of four miles of State Route 99 (SR 99) near Kingsburg.

Granite has been awarded a contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for the reconstruction of four miles of State Route 99 (SR 99) near Kingsburg. A primary source of funding for this project is Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 that is expected to invest $54 billion over a 10-year period to improve California's roads, freeways and bridges. Granite booked the $33 million contract in the fourth quarter of 2019.

This four-mile project includes reconstructing two lanes in both directions of SR 99 with continuously reinforced concrete pavement as well as reconstructing ten off- and on-ramps with hot-mix asphalt.

"We are proud to be partnering with Caltrans on another SB 1-funded project to improve SR 99 through the heart of the Central Valley," said Jim Radich in a press release, vice president of Granite's California operations.

Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020 and scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2021.