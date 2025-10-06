Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Green-Tec Showcases SL5 Spider Lift at Utility Expo 2025

    Green-Tec showcased the SL5 Spider Lift at The Utility Expo, offering safe access to restricted spaces for operators using handheld tree care equipment. With rubber tracks, stabilizers, and automatic leveling, the SL5 is compact and versatile, available at Terex Services branches nationwide.

    October 6, 2025 - National Edition

    Terex Green-Tec


    Green-Tec showcased the SL5 Spider Lift at The Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky.
    Terex Green-Tec photo
    Green-Tec showcased the SL5 Spider Lift at The Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky.

    Green-Tec, a Terex brand specializing in tree care and vegetation management solutions, showcased the SL5 Spider Lift at The Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky.

    The SL5 provides access to restricted spaces, supporting safe work at height for operators using handheld tree care equipment. With rubber tracks, stabilisers with adjustable configurations and automatic levelling, the SL5 can be deployed safely and efficiently across a variety of conditions, according to Green-Tec.

    Available at Terex Services branches across the United States, the SL5 is part of the Green-Tec Spider Lift range, which also includes the SL6 and SL7. These compact lifts are designed to fit through alleys and backyard gates, narrowing to just 35 in. while offering working heights from 68 ft. to more than 100 ft.

    For more information, visit terex.com/green-tec/en/products/spider-lifts/spider-lifts/sl5




    Read more about...

    Aerial Lifts New Products Terex The Utility Expo







