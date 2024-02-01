Gregory Poole Equipment Company, a Raleigh-based construction equipment company, held a grand opening of its newest store Jan. 22, 2024, in Sanford, N.C., the distributorship's ninth construction location in the eastern half of the Tarheel State and its first location in Sanford.

Located just southwest of what is North Carolina's ever-expanding Triangle region, encompassing the cities of Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, Sanford was identified by Gregory Poole IV, product support director, and other company executives as an area ripe for a new Cat dealership.

Helping them make that decision is the city's growth and proximity to several industrial parks and multi-billion-dollar manufacturing plants. Among them are the Caterpillar production facility expansion in Sanford, as well as the VinFast electric vehicle and Wolfspeed semiconductor factories, both of which are just a short drive north up U.S. Highway 421 in Chatham County.

"We looked at a lot of different properties, including raw land and various industrial facilities, but when we set foot on this property in September 2022, we immediately knew that this was a really good fit for us," Poole said. "This building has good bones, and we could refurbish it to be what we needed. In addition, with 15 acres, we also have a lot of room to expand. Depending on customer demand, as well as job growth in this area, we can build more on this property and grow with our customer base to support the broader Sanford area."

Poole's associate, Rob Jackson, the company's sales director, noted that even though the new Sanford branch of the dealership has only two service bays, the plan is to add another pair of "very large" service areas designed to handle machines up to a Cat 308 mini-excavator, in addition to aerial and Allied equipment.

"What we will be offering from this location will be equipment sales, rental, parts and service," said Poole. "Additionally, we are going to designate the Sanford location as an operator-training hub, meaning that we will utilize different kinds of simulators here for operator training and offer classroom space. Also, we have a big yard outside that will allow us to demo different machines and train the next generation of operators."

For more information, call 919/355-0511 or visit www.gregorypoole.com. CEG

