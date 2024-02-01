List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Gregory Poole Cat Celebrates Its Latest N.C. Store Opening

    Thu February 01, 2024 - Southeast Edition #3
    CEG


    Gregory Poole Equipment Company, a Raleigh-based construction equipment company, held a grand opening of its newest store Jan. 22, 2024, in Sanford, N.C., the distributorship's ninth construction location in the eastern half of the Tarheel State and its first location in Sanford.

    Located just southwest of what is North Carolina's ever-expanding Triangle region, encompassing the cities of Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, Sanford was identified by Gregory Poole IV, product support director, and other company executives as an area ripe for a new Cat dealership.

    Helping them make that decision is the city's growth and proximity to several industrial parks and multi-billion-dollar manufacturing plants. Among them are the Caterpillar production facility expansion in Sanford, as well as the VinFast electric vehicle and Wolfspeed semiconductor factories, both of which are just a short drive north up U.S. Highway 421 in Chatham County.

    "We looked at a lot of different properties, including raw land and various industrial facilities, but when we set foot on this property in September 2022, we immediately knew that this was a really good fit for us," Poole said. "This building has good bones, and we could refurbish it to be what we needed. In addition, with 15 acres, we also have a lot of room to expand. Depending on customer demand, as well as job growth in this area, we can build more on this property and grow with our customer base to support the broader Sanford area."

    Poole's associate, Rob Jackson, the company's sales director, noted that even though the new Sanford branch of the dealership has only two service bays, the plan is to add another pair of "very large" service areas designed to handle machines up to a Cat 308 mini-excavator, in addition to aerial and Allied equipment.

    "What we will be offering from this location will be equipment sales, rental, parts and service," said Poole. "Additionally, we are going to designate the Sanford location as an operator-training hub, meaning that we will utilize different kinds of simulators here for operator training and offer classroom space. Also, we have a big yard outside that will allow us to demo different machines and train the next generation of operators."

    For more information, call 919/355-0511 or visit www.gregorypoole.com. CEG

    Greg Poole IV cuts the ribbon to officially open the Sanford location with other Gregory Poole executives, managers and members of the Sanford Chamber of Commerce. (CEG photo)
    Keith Burke (L) and Bryon Brown, both of Garney Construction in Apex, N.C. (CEG photo)
    T.J. Rhodes (L) and Joel West, both of Kenneth West Inc. in Garner, N.C., enjoy some lunch during the grand opening. (CEG photo)
    Richard Oldham (L) of Sanford Contractors in Sanford, N.C., and Marshall Bryant of GP Rental in Mebane, N.C. (CEG photo)
    Chef Mat Griner, owner of Southern Q in Raleigh, N.C., prepared fantastic prime brisket, BBQ chicken, peach baked beans and homemade mac & cheese for the grand opening. Angie Grant and Terry Black, both of Garner Concrete in Sanford, N.C., enjoyed the meal. (CEG photo)
    Many contractors from the region came to new Sanford location and were happy with the facility and the fabulous lunch. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Matt Boney, Dusty Moore, Seth Maness and Chris Caviness, all of Caviness Farms Grading Inc. in Siler City, N.C., and Brian Metcalf of Gregory Poole Equipment Company. (CEG photo)
    The facility sits on 14 acres, giving the company plenty of room to services its customers’ needs. It is located at 3041 Beechtree Rd. in Sanford, N.C. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Greg Poole III, president & CEO, Gregory Poole Equipment Company; Bryan Pfohl, chairman and CEO of Sunrock, Raleigh, N.C.; and Ryan Emo and Hunter King, also of Sunrock. (CEG photo)




